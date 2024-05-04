US envoy calls for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

LAHORE - US ambassador Donald Blome has attended multiple meetings with political and business leadership in Punjab to promote collaboration in the Information Technology (IT), health and education sectors. During his three-day sojourn in the provincial capital between May 1 and 3, the US envoy held meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Speaker Punjab Assembly (Acting Governor Punjab) Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar.

U.S. Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins was also present during the meetings.

During the meetings Ambassador Donald Blome explored opportunities to strengthen US - Pakistan partnership in the Punjab province. He also held meetings and attended events focused on bilateral collaboration in the fields of IT, health, and culture. Besides exploring more areas for future collaboration, Blome underlines the positive impact of initiatives under the US - Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework.

The envoy also visited the offices of a technology firm and a pharmaceuticals company to learn more about ongoing U.S.-Pakistan collaborations in the IT and health sectors. “The U.S. government is providing nearly 85 million dollars in funding to address the issue of malnutrition in Pakistan, including 12 million dollars to treat severely malnourished children,” Ambassador Blome said. “I appreciate the work the pharmaceuticals company is doing to combat malnutrition and other global health challenges besides collaboration with US - based partners,” he remarked.

During his visit, the ambassador visited Forman Christian College to see a USAID-constructed women’s dormitory and to visit the US government-funded Education USA office, which provides free advising services on study abroad opportunities in the United States. Another highlight of his trip was attending a concert at the Lahore Fort by Raining Jane, a band comprised of four American women. “Back home in the United States, Raining Jane has played a leadership role in supporting girls’ dreams of becoming musicians, by establishing a Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls in Los Angeles,” Ambassador Blome said. He expressed the hope that these US musicians will inspire the next generation of Pakistani musicians, both women and men, to become influential leaders in their own communities.