Will Justice Prevail?

The recent farmer protests and arrests have made evident the deep dissatisfaction in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, caused by some policy overstepping during the time of the interim government. Thankfully, the Prime Minister is taking steps to address farmers’ concerns, as evidenced by his order for a wheat procurement inquiry. Dialogue is given priority in this accommodative strategy, which can lead to satisfying the angry farmers in the long run.

Still, more has to be done rather than simply considering surface-level complaints. The decision to import wheat by the interim government is the real crux of the matter. Such imports seem irrational and raise severe concerns, especially because Punjab is a national wheat-producing powerhouse. Were specific people or organisations motivated to profit from these imports, or were they motivated by a sincere need to import Pakistan’s staple local crop?

The overreach of the caretaker government is another matter that must be investigated so that a clear line is drawn as per the functions of a caretaker set-up. The purpose of interim governments is to facilitate a smooth transition, not to implement drastic policy changes that can backfire. The current administration must set a solid precedent. It is not appropriate for caretaker administrations to act as free-for-all policymakers, particularly when their choices have the potential to undermine food security in the country.

The investigation’s success depends on its capacity to reveal any attempts at undue profiteering in addition to locating the underlying problem. To prevent similar crises from erupting in the future, severe punishment must be meted out if foul play is found. The investigation must also clearly set out the misuse of the mandate by the interim government. Meanwhile, the government must be clear in its wheat import and export policy so that the farmers can put their trust back after the hurt they have taken by some unjustifiable moves of the caretaker administration. The goals of this strategy should be to minimise needless imports, ensure fair and transparent pricing systems for farmers, and boost domestic wheat production. Pakistan can only secure food security and a prosperous future for its farmers by doing so.

There is a ray of optimism for Pakistani wheat producers in the current situation. But there is still a lot of work to be done. To genuinely address the underlying causes of this issue and create a sustainable future for Pakistan’s food security, a comprehensive inquiry and a dedication to long-term agricultural reforms are essential.