Will provide free medicines to 200,000 patients at their doorstep: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced plans to initiate the distribution of free medicines across Punjab.

She asserted that free medicines would be provided to 0.2 million households for two months at their doorstep.

Addressing a ceremony, the Punjab CM stated that medicines for diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, and others would be provided directly to patients' homes.

She highlighted that free medicines and other welfare projects had been initiated within a short time span.

Emphasising that some projects were halted during the last five to seven years, she reiterated her government's commitment to providing free medicines once again.

She announced plans to build a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital in Sargodha and a cancer hospital in Lahore.

She disclosed that a project involving 200 clinics on wheels would be kicked off soon.