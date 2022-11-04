Share:

On October 27 when the people of AJK, the Kashmiri diaspora around the world, and the people of Pakistan observed Black Day to protest against the landing of Indian forces in Kashmir, the Indian defence minister Raj Nath addressing a function in Indian-occupied Kashmir remarked, “The mission will complete only when Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK reunite with India.” This provocative rant by the Indian minister stems from the Indian claims of Kashmir being an integral part of India, premised on the constitution adopted by the Assembly of Occupied Kashmir which declared Kashmir as an integral part of India.

It is pertinent to mention that in the backdrop of Indian attempts to declare Kashmir as its integral part, the UN through its resolutions 91 and 122 repudiated the Indian stance that the issue of accession of Kashmir had been resolved by the constituent assembly of Kashmir. These resolutions reiterated that the question of accession could not be resolved by any means other than enunciated in the UN resolutions on the subject. This proves beyond any doubt that the Indian claims of Kashmir being an integral part of India represent a travesty of facts and lack any legal basis. Regarding the UN resolution on Kashmir, it is relevant to point out that in the wake of the war that broke out between the two countries after the landing of Indian forces in Kashmir, it was India that took the matter to the United Nations (UN), which facilitated an immediate ceasefire. The UN during its deliberations on the subject passed 23 resolutions, including two UNICEP resolutions of 13 August 1948 and 5th January 1949, calling for a plebiscite in Kashmir under the auspices of the UN. It is quite evident that the Independence Act, the Partition Plan, and the UN resolutions vividly recognised the right of the people of Kashmir to decide the future of their free will. It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lala Nehru in his communications with his Pakistani counterpart and statements in the Indian parliament before 1957 had repeatedly reiterated that the issue of Kashmir would be resolved by UN resolutions.

The statement of Raj Nath is therefore not only an affront to the UN but also the conscience of the world community subscribing to the right of self-determination of the people, on which a Pakistani-sponsored resolution is also adopted every year by the UN General Assembly. Such provocative rants can further harm the chances of the much-needed bonhomie between the two nations and averting armed confrontation between the two nuclear powers that can have serious repercussions for the whole region and the world beyond the sub-continent. Only fools could give credence to the proposition that India could forcibly take Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK from Pakistan or later take similar action regarding IIOJ&K. Any armed confrontation between the two nuclear nations could have disastrous consequences for both and the region. India by stoking confrontation with Pakistan, is jeopardising chances of peace in the region as well as undermining the chances of shared economic prosperity for which there exists enormous potential. Indian leaders need to realise that the continued confrontation with Pakistan and its intransigence to resolve the Kashmir dispute in consonance with the UN resolution, will ultimately harm her interests.

But it is regrettable to note that the current BJP government, inspired by the RSS ideology of Hindutva is hell-bent to precipitate enmity with Pakistan. As against this Pakistan has made several overtures for recalibrating relations between the two countries by resolving contentious issues between them including the Kashmir dispute through dialogue as it believed that peaceful co-existence between them was in the interest of both the countries as well as the region. But the BJP government, instead of responding positively to those initiatives, resorted to fulfilling its agenda of ‘Akhund Bharat’ by repealing article 370 of the Indian constitution that accorded special status to IIOJ&K, bifurcated it into two territories and annexed it to the Indian union on 5th August 2019. It is pertinent to mention that since 1989, the Indian security forces have killed more than one hundred thousand Kashmiris and also claimed the lives of more than 620 of them since 5th August 2019 in search and cordon operations which has further added to the gravity of the situation. India is trying the impossible. Because the people of Kashmir and Pakistan would not let her fulfil its nefarious designs as is evident by the continued resistance of the people of Kashmir to the occupation of IIOJ&K by Indian security forces and the moral, political, and diplomatic support to the cause of the people of Kashmir.

The only way the dispute could be resolved is through dialogue. It needs to be mentioned that in the past several formulas have been discussed between the two countries through back-channel diplomacy and during the Musharraf regime, the two sides had come close to clinching a deal. India was ruled by the BJP government at that time. There is a need to again fall back on diplomacy and dialogue to end this confrontation. It is now time for the UN and the world community to remove blinders from their eyes and heed the suffering of the people of IIOJ&K. They must intervene to facilitate the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in consonance with the UN resolutions before it is too late.