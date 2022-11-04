Share:

The conclusion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to China brought about a host of reports regarding the agreements made in the two days in Beijing. However, conspicuous by its absence, the fact that no debt rollover was announced might be concerning for financial experts and analysts in terms of prospects for the economy.

Nevertheless, a lot was agreed to that is beneficial for Pakistan financially, the first of which was a Memorandum of Cooperation between the central banks of Pakistan and China for yuan clearing. While there have been no details forthcoming, there is speculation that this could allow Islamabad to use the yuan as an alternative method of payment to the US dollar and potentially secure the import of Russian oil as a result—an import boost to energy prospects here at home.

Alongside this, Beijing promised more support for a range of projects in solar power, flood relief and infrastructure while bilateral agreements were signed for cooperation in e-commerce, agriculture, energy and the digital economy to name a few. What this indicates is that the Pakistan-China alliance continues to gain strength regardless of international political incidents or changes.

A notable mention was also made of extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to spur development in the country and the region at large. We have heard this before, but the fact that no strategy has been announced on how to operationalise this implies that there is no concrete plan in place. CPEC with a regional tilt would be undoubtedly beneficial to Pakistan, but only if we make the most of it. Even now, with Afghanistan reaping a sizeable trade surplus with Pakistan, it is clear that we need to be doing more to make the most of the existing trading and transportation infrastructure in place. A regional expansion of CPEC however, with Pakistan and China at its centre could reap a lot of dividends.