Thousands of agitating workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday took to the streets following the protest call by the party leaders after former prime minister Imran Khan, other party leaders were wounded in gunshots fired at the long march container.

It may be recalled that the firing incident happened during the long march reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and ten others were wounded in the attack.

A bullet hit his shin, the PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said. "Imran Khan and (party colleague) Faisal Javed received bullet wounds. A bullet hit IK’s shin. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment," Chaudhry said.

Fawad further said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Imran Khan with later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.

Earlier, the alleged attacker in his initial confessional statement said that his only target was the former prime minister.

In his initial statement, the alleged attacker said that he suddenly decided to assassinate Imran Khan because he was misleading people. The attacker also said that no one is behind his act, adding that he has done this alone.