Thursday’s progress of PTI’s march to the capital was halted with a horrifying assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders such as Senator Faisal Javed, Ahmed Chattha and Omer Meyer injured as a result of bullet wounds. A lot is still unclear, but it appears that at least one attacker opened fire on Imran Khan’s container with what looked to be a semi-automatic pistol. PTI leaders claimed in the aftermath that an AK-47 was also used. Thankfully, the PTI chairman and other leaders appear to be safe, although there are reports of at least one casualty at the time of writing this.

The fact that the PTI chairman and other PTI leaders survived this cowardly attempt is relieving. Both former and sitting Prime Ministers and other political leaders have been silenced through attacks before, and there is no amount of condemnation for this that is sufficient. An investigation was carried out over Former PM Benazir Bhutto’s assassination and it ultimately resulted in nothing.

There are questions that now must be asked in security terms, as to how the attacker was allowed to get this close to Imran Khan’s container with a weapon in tow. How many were involved at the scene of the crime and who helped plan the attack and for what motive? The attacker that appears to have fired the gun was already apprehended—security forces must not let this investigation remain inconclusive like the ones before it. A confession flashed on our TV screens from the attacker hours after the incident, but it is up to the authorities to decide whether there is any truth in his words.

It is also important for restraint to be exercised before the facts come to the surface. PTI supporters and leaders are naturally enraged that Imran Khan was targeted in this way, but they must not let emotions get the better of them and let the facts come to the surface. Already protests have been seen around the country, but they must remain peaceful and not devolve into violence. Political leaders must also tone down the rhetoric of revenge and demand an effective independent investigation into what transpired and not issue unfounded and unverified accusations. Similarly, the media must also verify all reports before releasing them to the public during this time.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is arguably one of the most popular individuals in the country and a leader cherished by millions. It is the job of security forces to protect him from such instances. An assaination of this sort only destabilises the country and deprives the public of an admired political leader. We must assess why this lapse took place, find those responsible and make sure that a repeat incident does not happen.