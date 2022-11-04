Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the assassination attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is a clear case of religious extremism.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sana said that Imran Khan is political opponent, not enemy. Attack on the PTI Chairman is highly condemnable.

"Asad Umar alleged without investigation, the process of division in the society has been deepened, this attitude is very harmful to democracy. PTI’s behavior can lead to a major accident," he said.

The minister said that intolerance is being mounted in the country and there is a dire need to curb this menace.

"We were facing the issue of religious extremism but now we have come across a new challenge of political extremism," he added. He further said that Imran Khan should change his attitude. He also said that Imran Khan should re-evaluate his security arrangements and made appropriate changes to beef up the level.

While commenting on the leaked video statement of the attacker, he said that making video viral is a dangerous practice. He said that it is matter of concern that FIR of the incident has not been registered so far. He said that perhaps PTI leadership wants to register FIR as per their own wish and desires.

The minister said that no efforts were made by the government to halt the long march, adding that the government is afraid of neither Imran Khan nor long march.