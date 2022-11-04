Share:

In all countries and cultures, religion plays an important role, even in the more secular European countries, where religion today plays a lesser role, especially in everyday and public situations. At the same time, many of the moral and ethical ideals and principles have religious and faith dimensions. Countries’ superstructures, including constitutions and foundations for laws, often have religious origins and history. In the drafts of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, reference was made to religion, but not in the final version to avoid debate about if the declaration could then be universal. Today, most countries try to separate moral and ethical principles from religion and faith. At the same time, most people and politicians would find that religious convictions inspire people and make them better human beings and then also better politicians.

Religion and faith mean that we come closer to God, and then also closer to fellow human beings; with faith, we become more compassionate and able to feel with other people, both their problems and sufferings and their happiness and success. Also, human-ethical and moral convictions can play the same role.

In today’s article, I want us to reflect on the importance of religion in politics, yes, even in Muslim countries where we also have to reflect on how well we follow advice from the religion, and also in other countries. Christianity has had, and still has, a major influence on people’s values, moral behaviour, and political actions—even if they don’t want to admit it.

Many concepts and basic principles are universal to all religions, and we can easily relate to traditions and ways of other religions than our own, even if there are also differences. Thus, people of faith have something in common regardless of what religion they belong to, yes, despite dogma, doctrines, and traditions varying, too, nevertheless still similarities and commonalities.

The name of God makes no difference. In Islam, the Arab name of God is Allah, used in Muslim countries, and still, we should recall that there are 99 other names for God in the Quran. In Europe and around the world, the name of God varies according to the national language/s and dialects. The name for God in Latin is Deus, and in Italian, Deo. In Hebrew, it is Elohim, in Judaism JHWH (Yahweh), in French it is Dieu, in Swahili in East Africa, it is Mungu, and in Igbo in Nigeria, it is Chukwu and more than a dozen other names in different dialects. More names would rather make God closer to people. Also, in fear and respect of God, and for other reasons, people don’t always use the name of God but use indirect words and synonyms, such as ‘The Almighty’, ‘The Lord’, and many other names.

In all religions, faith means that the Holy Books of the religions are accepted and interpreted and that God is praised and worshiped. Faith certainly means that believers communicate with God through prayer. Prayers vary in form and style, from everyday words to very formal and standardised texts, sometimes ritual-like recitations. Prayers may be words of thanks, indeed so in good times, for example, when a new child is born, or when the autumn harvest is good. Prayers can be requests, wishes, and hopes, not the least so in times and situations of difficulties and despair, indeed when there is conflict and war. Prayers can be for oneself or others, for individuals, communities, and the whole world, including about climate, the environment, and our stewardship in other fields.

Below, I shall draw attention to The Pope’s annual Easter prayer or blessing, at the end of Lent, the Christian fast, showing that religion is about God but also about people and politics, how we behave towards others, indeed the weakest. It is a prayer for the ‘Urbi et Orbi’, the city, and the world. Looking at the world around us, secular leaders certainly need help from religious leaders and all people of goodwill, to be better stewards of the world and organise themselves in ways that give justice and equality.

In 2022, Pope Francis (85) began the ’Urbi et Orbi’ message (which is available in full on the Internet), praying for peace, drawing attention to Jesus’ greeting, “Peace be with you”. He further drew attention to the lack of peace in our time in so many places, quoting from the 1955 Russell-Einstein Manifesto: “Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?”

The Pope spoke about the tragic Russian war in Ukraine, with the suffering of those directly affected, including millions becoming migrants and refugees throughout Europe. He expressed hope that the war might lead to people becoming more aware of conflicts and wars everywhere in the world. He said he was pleased about the openness that European countries have shown in receiving Ukrainians, saying that it is a counterweight to the growing individualism and selfishness on the continent.

The Pope prayed for peace in Jerusalem and greater understanding between Christians, Jews, and Muslims, and better understanding and dialogue between all people in the Middle East, certainly including Israel and Palestine. He prayed for peace in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Myanmar. He prayed for people in the Sahel region in Africa, victims of the ongoing internal conflict in Ethiopia, flood victims in South Africa, and other challenges on the continent, including the humanitarian difficulties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. About South America, he emphasised the need for addressing the worsening of many people’s living conditions after the corona pandemic and the growing violence and inequality. He also drew attention to the work going on to improve the situation for the indigenous people in Canada.

Many other issues could have been mentioned. But the Pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ address drew attention to some of the most serious and important situations. He spoke before the huge floods in Pakistan, otherwise, he would certainly have highlighted that. On a broader note, he said that there are dangers of further conflicts in the world, and the worsening of the food and health situations of many people living with uncertainty and unpredictability in an unequal world with structural war, even where there is no direct armed conflict and war.

In conclusion, Pope Francis said: “Peace is possible: peace is a duty; peace is everyone’s primary responsibility!” That is a religious message, and it is a political message. We need to pray about its realisation in our homes and places of worship, and we need to act upon it in politics, government offices, organisations, and companies.