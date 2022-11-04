Share:

I would like to draw the attention of authorities towards a serious issue which is breast cancer. According to reports, approximately 100,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the country. With this, annually 40,000 women die due to this chronic disease. About 1 in every 8 women becomes its victim. Though it is curable if early diagnosed, the women don’t want to share certain conditions with their family either due to fear of being ignored or financially weak.

Last year despite clear direction by the Supreme Court, in the wake of its high prevalence, for the provision of timely mammography facilities in all federal and provincial hospitals that must be run by the government, to date no certain measures have been undertaken to contain breast cancer.

In order to save the lives of women, the government needs to take immediate action for their treatment and run several awareness campaigns in this regard. I hope that the government shows interest in this issue on an immediate basis.

MAHAL NAGUMAN,

Turbat.