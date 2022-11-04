Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cement despatches declined by 18.46 percent in October 2022. Total cement despatches during October 2022 were 4.252m tonnes against 5.215m tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of October 2022 were 3.89m tonnes compared to 4.6m tonnes in October 2021, showing a decline of 15.5pc. Exports despatches also declined by massive 40.73pc as the volumes reduced from 611,378 tonnes in October 2021 to 362,350 tonnes in October 2022.

In October 2022, North based cement mills despatched 3.27 million tonnes cement, showing a decline of 16.15 percent against 3.9 million tonnes despatches in October 2021. South based mills despatched 978,166 tonnes cement during October 2022 that was 25.33 percent less compared to the despatches of 1.31 million tonnes during October 2021. North based cement mills despatched 3.14 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in October 2022, showing a decline of 17.97 percent, against 3.83 million tonnes despatches in October 2021. South based mills despatched 746,927 tonnes cement in local markets during October 2022 that was 3.22 percent less compared to the despatches of 771,755 tonnes during October 2021.

Exports from North based mills increased by 79.35 percent as the quantities increased from 73,102 tonnes in October 2021 to 131,111 tonnes in October 2022. Exports from South reduced by 57.04 percent to 231,239 tonnes in October 2022 from 538,276 tonnes during the same month last year.

During the first four months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 13.87 million tonnes that is 23.1 percent lower than 18.04 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 12.49 million tonnes against 15.88 million tonnes during same period last year, showing a reduction of 21.35 percent. Export despatches were also 35.96 percent less as the volumes reduced to 1.38 million tonnes during the first four months of current fiscal year compared to 2.15 million tonnes exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 10.4 million tonnes cement domestically during the first four months of current fiscal year, showing a reduction of 21.88 percent than cement despatches of 13.31 million tonnes during July-October 2021. Exports from North declined by 8.89 percent to 419,283 tonnes during July-October 2022 compared with 460,769 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 21.45 percent to 10.82 million tonnes during first four months of current financial year from 13.77 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based mills during July-October 2022 were 2.08m tones, showing reduction of 18.59pc over 2.56m tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South declined by 43.32 percent to 961,581 tonnes during July-October 2022 compared with 1.69m tonnes exported during the same period last year.

Total despatches by South based mills reduced by 28.43 percent to 3.05m tonnes during first four months of current financial year from 4.26 million tonnes during same period of last financial year. A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association expressed grave concerns over the continuous decline in cement demand and the rising input costs. He emphasized: “Government should devise industry friendly policies so that our product is competitive and we can regain our momentum in international markets.” He was optimistic that the current visit of Prime Minster to China is very important in order to revive the CPEC projects and to boost cement demand. The government should also speed-up the rehabilitation works in flood affected areas, so that the difficulties of people are reduced before the coming winter season, he added.