ISLAMABAD- Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman has approved to construct an elevated flyover at the intersection of Srinagar Highway and Faqir Ipi Road – a busy point where accidents occur repeatedly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Srinagar Highway was made signal-free earlier this year through protected U-turns in lieu of traffic signals to minimise congestion, but it was threatening people’s lives as reckless driving and accidents had risen after the initiative. Three protective U-turns named G-9/ G-10 Protective U-turn, Police Lines Protective U-turn and G-12 Protective U-turn were constructed as an interim arrangement but could not serve its purpose.

A meeting to find out the solution of repeated accidents on the highway was held on Thursday at the CDA headquarter under the chair of Muhammad Usman in which proposals were tabled to make the entire Srinagar Highway signal-free by employing permanent solutions.

The consultant in its presentation suggested constructing a flyover at the intersection of Srinagar Highway and Faqir Ipi Road, elevated U-turns in front of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and under construction 10th Avenue’s intersection.

However, after detailed discussion, Chairman CDA only approved to construct an elevated flyover at the intersection of Srinagar Highway and Faqir Ipi Road commonly known as Police Line Chowk at the moment and directed the concerned formation to prepare a proper design for the rest of the congestion points.

The flyover will be constructed on main Srinagar Highway while traffic coming from Faqir Ipi Road would be given access through a roundabout to be constructed under the flyover.

Faqir Ipi Road runs between the IJP road and the Srinagar Highway and it transmits massive traffic on the highway due to the presence of police lines, two hospitals, two universities and several other institutions.

Meanwhile, Chairman CDA also approved the construction of a pedestrian and bikers bridge between sectors H-13 and G-13 to avoid traffic accidents.

Chairman CDA has directed to design a final foolproof traffic management system to make the Srinagar Highway signal-free on a permanent basis.