LAHORE - Civil Tigers White and Arambagh Club qualified for the final of the 3rd Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Under-18 Basketball Tournament after winning their respective semifinals played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

In the first semifinal, Civil Tigers White defeated Karachi Colts by 12-15. In the second semifinal, Arambagh Club defeated Civil Tigers Red by 13-17. In these matches, Rafay Salahuddin, Daniyal Marwat, Shehzad Ahmed, Sameer Siddiqui, Saad Salahuddin, Abdul Samad, Haris Shah and Muaz Ashraf showed their best game. In the free shoot competition, Saad Salahuddin won the first position, Muaz Ashraf claimed the second and Daniyal Marwat bagged the third position.

Zahid Malik, Mohammad Naeem and Rajkumar Lakhwani acted as referees while Adnan Salehin, Zulfiqar Abbas and Mohammad Usman performed the duties of technical officials.