ISLAMABAD  -         President Arif Alvi and Prime 

Minister Shehbaz Sharif have 

strongly condemned the assassination attack on PTI chief I ran Khan and prayed for his early recovery. In an official statement, President Dr Arif Alvi 

termed it blatant attack on Imran Khan, who he said, is the 

leader of the one of the largest political parties of Pakistan. 

“This attack is a highly alarming, worrying and condemnable 

act,” the president remarked.“I 

am praying for the safety, security and health of Mr Imran 

Khan and for all others who 

have been injured according to 

initial reports,” the President 

said.

The president expressed the 

fear that such flagrant incidents 

would further aggravate the existing political polarization and 

would harm the country.

He called upon the security 

agencies to provide foolproof 

security to Imran Khan, his party leaders, and participants of 

the long march who were exercising their constitutional and 

lawful right to take part in political activities to pursue their legitimate objectives.

The president further called 

upon the government to investigate this criminal act fairly 

and judiciously to bring the unscrupulous elements to justice 

and provide relief to those who 

have been affected by the ignoble criminal act.

In a statement, the prime minister directed the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to immediately seek a report about the 

incident from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of Punjab.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 

assured full cooperation to the 

Punjab government for security 

and investigation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate has 

also condemned the firing incident near Gujranwala in which 

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was 

injured.

“Firing incident during long 

march near Gujranwala is 

highly condemnable. Sincere 

prayers for precious life lost and 

speedy recovery and wellbeing 

of Chairman PTI Imran Khan 

and all those injured in this unfortunate incident,” said a statement issued by the ISPR.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) 

top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and 

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday urged the authorities to 

thoroughly investigate the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan’s 

long march, injuring Khan and 

others.

Zardari said a full investigation must be held to punish the 

culprits. He also prayed for the 

speedy recovery of Imran.

PPP chief Bilawal Zardari also 

condemned the incident. “Praying for his swift recovery,” he 

wrote on Twitter.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also condemned the attack on 

Imran Khan.”I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and his associates and pray for the recovery 

of the injured,” tweeted Nawaz.”

Condemning the firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan, 

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the trend to 

use politics for personal score 

settling should be avoided to 

promote tolerance in the society. “I pray for the early recovery of the injured in the firing 

incident. The rising trend of violent behaviour and intolerance 

in Pakistan’s politics should also 

be condemned,” said the minister, addressing the National Assembly (NA) floor on a point of 

order.

the politicians do not persuade 

for followers for arson with 

their aggressive tone,” he said, 

mentioning that the politics is 

the name of dialogue and resolving issues peacefully. 

He said that the firing incident is a manifestation of increasing violence in the politics 

of the country. He also said use 

of words like killing and burning in politics by politicians give 

a licence to their followers to 

use such methods. He said that 

there was no need to resort to 

violence in the country.

PTI dissident MNA / Public Accounts Committee (PAC) 

Chairman Noor Alam Khan also 

condemned the attack on Imran 

Khan and arrest of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari. “A 

thorough investigation should 

be carried out into such incidents,” he said.

Condemning the firing incident, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Jan Mengal said violence in politics is 

condemnable. He said that the 

politicians should be very careful in the choice of words. “We 

[politicians] should believe in 

ballots not in bullets,” he said, 

adding that violence has no 

room in a democratic society.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said 

politicians should sit on the dialogue table by setting aside 

their egos to promote tolerance 

in the society.

Earlier, the NA session offered fateha for the departed souls of various people, including the brother of Member 

National Assembly Mussarat 

Rafique Mahesar. With the onset of the proceedings, the 

chair condemned the incident 

of firing on a PTI gathering and 

prayed for the early recovery 

of injured. The House was adjourned due to lack of quorum 

which was pointed out by MNA 

Ghous Bux Mehar