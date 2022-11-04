Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi and Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif have

strongly condemned the assassination attack on PTI chief I ran Khan and prayed for his early recovery. In an official statement, President Dr Arif Alvi

termed it blatant attack on Imran Khan, who he said, is the

leader of the one of the largest political parties of Pakistan.

“This attack is a highly alarming, worrying and condemnable

act,” the president remarked.“I

am praying for the safety, security and health of Mr Imran

Khan and for all others who

have been injured according to

initial reports,” the President

said.

The president expressed the

fear that such flagrant incidents

would further aggravate the existing political polarization and

would harm the country.

He called upon the security

agencies to provide foolproof

security to Imran Khan, his party leaders, and participants of

the long march who were exercising their constitutional and

lawful right to take part in political activities to pursue their legitimate objectives.

The president further called

upon the government to investigate this criminal act fairly

and judiciously to bring the unscrupulous elements to justice

and provide relief to those who

have been affected by the ignoble criminal act.

In a statement, the prime minister directed the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to immediately seek a report about the

incident from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of Punjab.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

assured full cooperation to the

Punjab government for security

and investigation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate has

also condemned the firing incident near Gujranwala in which

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was

injured.

“Firing incident during long

march near Gujranwala is

highly condemnable. Sincere

prayers for precious life lost and

speedy recovery and wellbeing

of Chairman PTI Imran Khan

and all those injured in this unfortunate incident,” said a statement issued by the ISPR.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)

top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday urged the authorities to

thoroughly investigate the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan’s

long march, injuring Khan and

others.

Zardari said a full investigation must be held to punish the

culprits. He also prayed for the

speedy recovery of Imran.

PPP chief Bilawal Zardari also

condemned the incident. “Praying for his swift recovery,” he

wrote on Twitter.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also condemned the attack on

Imran Khan.”I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and his associates and pray for the recovery

of the injured,” tweeted Nawaz.”

Condemning the firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan,

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the trend to

use politics for personal score

settling should be avoided to

promote tolerance in the society. “I pray for the early recovery of the injured in the firing

incident. The rising trend of violent behaviour and intolerance

in Pakistan’s politics should also

be condemned,” said the minister, addressing the National Assembly (NA) floor on a point of

order.

promote tolerance in the society. “It is very unfortunate when

the politicians do not persuade

for followers for arson with

their aggressive tone,” he said,

mentioning that the politics is

the name of dialogue and resolving issues peacefully.

He said that the firing incident is a manifestation of increasing violence in the politics

of the country. He also said use

of words like killing and burning in politics by politicians give

a licence to their followers to

use such methods. He said that

there was no need to resort to

violence in the country.

PTI dissident MNA / Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

Chairman Noor Alam Khan also

condemned the attack on Imran

Khan and arrest of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari. “A

thorough investigation should

be carried out into such incidents,” he said.

Condemning the firing incident, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Jan Mengal said violence in politics is

condemnable. He said that the

politicians should be very careful in the choice of words. “We

[politicians] should believe in

ballots not in bullets,” he said,

adding that violence has no

room in a democratic society.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said

politicians should sit on the dialogue table by setting aside

their egos to promote tolerance

in the society.

Earlier, the NA session offered fateha for the departed souls of various people, including the brother of Member

National Assembly Mussarat

Rafique Mahesar. With the onset of the proceedings, the

chair condemned the incident

of firing on a PTI gathering and

prayed for the early recovery

of injured. The House was adjourned due to lack of quorum

which was pointed out by MNA

Ghous Bux Mehar