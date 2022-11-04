ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi and Prime
Minister Shehbaz Sharif have
strongly condemned the assassination attack on PTI chief I ran Khan and prayed for his early recovery. In an official statement, President Dr Arif Alvi
termed it blatant attack on Imran Khan, who he said, is the
leader of the one of the largest political parties of Pakistan.
“This attack is a highly alarming, worrying and condemnable
act,” the president remarked.“I
am praying for the safety, security and health of Mr Imran
Khan and for all others who
have been injured according to
initial reports,” the President
said.
The president expressed the
fear that such flagrant incidents
would further aggravate the existing political polarization and
would harm the country.
He called upon the security
agencies to provide foolproof
security to Imran Khan, his party leaders, and participants of
the long march who were exercising their constitutional and
lawful right to take part in political activities to pursue their legitimate objectives.
The president further called
upon the government to investigate this criminal act fairly
and judiciously to bring the unscrupulous elements to justice
and provide relief to those who
have been affected by the ignoble criminal act.
In a statement, the prime minister directed the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to immediately seek a report about the
incident from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of Punjab.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
assured full cooperation to the
Punjab government for security
and investigation.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate has
also condemned the firing incident near Gujranwala in which
PTI Chairman Imran Khan was
injured.
“Firing incident during long
march near Gujranwala is
highly condemnable. Sincere
prayers for precious life lost and
speedy recovery and wellbeing
of Chairman PTI Imran Khan
and all those injured in this unfortunate incident,” said a statement issued by the ISPR.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)
top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday urged the authorities to
thoroughly investigate the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan’s
long march, injuring Khan and
others.
Zardari said a full investigation must be held to punish the
culprits. He also prayed for the
speedy recovery of Imran.
PPP chief Bilawal Zardari also
condemned the incident. “Praying for his swift recovery,” he
wrote on Twitter.
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also condemned the attack on
Imran Khan.”I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and his associates and pray for the recovery
of the injured,” tweeted Nawaz.”
Condemning the firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan,
Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the trend to
use politics for personal score
settling should be avoided to
promote tolerance in the society. “I pray for the early recovery of the injured in the firing
incident. The rising trend of violent behaviour and intolerance
in Pakistan’s politics should also
be condemned,” said the minister, addressing the National Assembly (NA) floor on a point of
order.
promote tolerance in the society. “It is very unfortunate when
the politicians do not persuade
for followers for arson with
their aggressive tone,” he said,
mentioning that the politics is
the name of dialogue and resolving issues peacefully.
He said that the firing incident is a manifestation of increasing violence in the politics
of the country. He also said use
of words like killing and burning in politics by politicians give
a licence to their followers to
use such methods. He said that
there was no need to resort to
violence in the country.
PTI dissident MNA / Public Accounts Committee (PAC)
Chairman Noor Alam Khan also
condemned the attack on Imran
Khan and arrest of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari. “A
thorough investigation should
be carried out into such incidents,” he said.
Condemning the firing incident, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Jan Mengal said violence in politics is
condemnable. He said that the
politicians should be very careful in the choice of words. “We
[politicians] should believe in
ballots not in bullets,” he said,
adding that violence has no
room in a democratic society.
Jamaat-e-Islami leader Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said
politicians should sit on the dialogue table by setting aside
their egos to promote tolerance
in the society.
Earlier, the NA session offered fateha for the departed souls of various people, including the brother of Member
National Assembly Mussarat
Rafique Mahesar. With the onset of the proceedings, the
chair condemned the incident
of firing on a PTI gathering and
prayed for the early recovery
of injured. The House was adjourned due to lack of quorum
which was pointed out by MNA
Ghous Bux Mehar