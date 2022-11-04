Share:

The investigation into the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Sources privy to the matter told that suspect Naveed, who was arrested from crime scene after the attack, was also transferred to Lahore for further probe.

The CTD officials and intelligence agencies interrogated the suspect in the CTD cell, they say.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police, security and forensic teams collected evidence from the site of the incident.

The preliminary investigation shows that the suspect used a 9mm pistol. Police have recovered 11 bullet shells from the crime scene, including nine pistol bullets and two large firearm bullets.

The police have also recovered the two gun magazines and 20 bullets from the suspect.

The police are also investigating the suspect and his family who are in custody while bullet shells found from the crime scene and the videos of the incident are also being examined.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect came prepared with a gun and two magazines.