Share:

MARDAN - The district administration on Thursday gave a one-week deadline to all medical practitioners, and technicians to display their licenses and certificates at their clinics, medical stores and laboratories.

According to the notification sent out on Thursday by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ayesha Tahir, all medical practitioners and technicians are required to display their licences, certificates from the Health Care Commission (HCC), and other similar credentials at their clinics, medical stores, and laboratories within a week, per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif. The clinics, medical supply stores, and laboratories in the district will be examined and visited by district administration authorities as well as officers from the Drug and Health Care Commission. Stern action will be initiated against violators, as per Law and rules.