ISLAMABAD   -          Ambassador of the European Union to 

Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka has said that 

protection and security of journalists 

in Pakistan is a matter of concern for all 

and a free press is a global public good 

that should not be taken for granted. 

“Putting an end to impunity for 

crimes against journalists is a must if 

we want to uphold freedom of expression and media”, Dr Riina Kionka said 

while addressing an event organised 

by UNESCO under its Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression 

and Safety of Journalists marked the 

International Day to End Impunity for 

Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI). 

The event was held in collaboration 

with the delegation of the European 

Union to Pakistan, the Embassy of 

Sweden, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Some 70 participants from diverse backgrounds 

joined the event, observing the need 

to ensure freedom of expression and 

safety of journalists. This year completes the 10 years of the UN Plan of 

Action on Safety of Journalists and the 

Issue of Impunity (UNPA). It is the first 

concerted effort to address attacks and 

impunity of crimes against journalists 

globally. Adopting a holistic approach, 

it brings together UN bodies, national 

authorities, media, and civil society 

organizations together to promote a 

safer environment for media workers. 

The anniversary is a milestone to 

reaffirm, recommit and reposition 

efforts to advance the UN plan. Pakistan was amongst the five countries 

in which the UNPA was piloted. Initiatives were also taken at the regional level. During the event held today, experts shed light on the efforts 

that took place during the decade. 

The recently enacted ‘Protection of 

Journalists and Media Professionals 

Act 2021’, states to implement best 

practices provided for in the UNPA. 

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists 

recognizes the far-reaching consequences of impunity, especially of 

crimes against journalists in limiting 

fundamental freedoms, especially the 

freedom of expression.