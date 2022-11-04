ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the European Union to
Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka has said that
protection and security of journalists
in Pakistan is a matter of concern for all
and a free press is a global public good
that should not be taken for granted.
“Putting an end to impunity for
crimes against journalists is a must if
we want to uphold freedom of expression and media”, Dr Riina Kionka said
while addressing an event organised
by UNESCO under its Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression
and Safety of Journalists marked the
International Day to End Impunity for
Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI).
The event was held in collaboration
with the delegation of the European
Union to Pakistan, the Embassy of
Sweden, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Some 70 participants from diverse backgrounds
joined the event, observing the need
to ensure freedom of expression and
safety of journalists. This year completes the 10 years of the UN Plan of
Action on Safety of Journalists and the
Issue of Impunity (UNPA). It is the first
concerted effort to address attacks and
impunity of crimes against journalists
globally. Adopting a holistic approach,
it brings together UN bodies, national
authorities, media, and civil society
organizations together to promote a
safer environment for media workers.
The anniversary is a milestone to
reaffirm, recommit and reposition
efforts to advance the UN plan. Pakistan was amongst the five countries
in which the UNPA was piloted. Initiatives were also taken at the regional level. During the event held today, experts shed light on the efforts
that took place during the decade.
The recently enacted ‘Protection of
Journalists and Media Professionals
Act 2021’, states to implement best
practices provided for in the UNPA.
The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists
recognizes the far-reaching consequences of impunity, especially of
crimes against journalists in limiting
fundamental freedoms, especially the
freedom of expression.