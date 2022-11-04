Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the European Union to

Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka has said that

protection and security of journalists

in Pakistan is a matter of concern for all

and a free press is a global public good

that should not be taken for granted.

“Putting an end to impunity for

crimes against journalists is a must if

we want to uphold freedom of expression and media”, Dr Riina Kionka said

while addressing an event organised

by UNESCO under its Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression

and Safety of Journalists marked the

International Day to End Impunity for

Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI).

The event was held in collaboration

with the delegation of the European

Union to Pakistan, the Embassy of

Sweden, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Some 70 participants from diverse backgrounds

joined the event, observing the need

to ensure freedom of expression and

safety of journalists. This year completes the 10 years of the UN Plan of

Action on Safety of Journalists and the

Issue of Impunity (UNPA). It is the first

concerted effort to address attacks and

impunity of crimes against journalists

globally. Adopting a holistic approach,

it brings together UN bodies, national

authorities, media, and civil society

organizations together to promote a

safer environment for media workers.

The anniversary is a milestone to

reaffirm, recommit and reposition

efforts to advance the UN plan. Pakistan was amongst the five countries

in which the UNPA was piloted. Initiatives were also taken at the regional level. During the event held today, experts shed light on the efforts

that took place during the decade.

The recently enacted ‘Protection of

Journalists and Media Professionals

Act 2021’, states to implement best

practices provided for in the UNPA.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

recognizes the far-reaching consequences of impunity, especially of

crimes against journalists in limiting

fundamental freedoms, especially the

freedom of expression.