Share:

The federal government on Friday considered taking over the responsibility of Punjab Governor House’s security, following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest.

Sources privy to the matter said that the security of the Punjab Governor House might be handed over to the Rangers or FC personnel. In this regard, the report has also been summoned from the concerned authorities.

After concluding the discussion over the matter with the concerned authorities, the decision will be taken over the deployment of the security of the federal institutions.