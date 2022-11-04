Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on

Thursday outrightly rejected the allegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif, Interior Minister

Rana Sanaullah Khan and

a senior military officer

were behind the armed attack on the party chief Imran Khan and its other top

leadership. Addressing

a press conference along

with Information Minister

Marriyum Aurangzeb here,

Interior Minister Rana

Sanaullah Khan said that

the opposition party was

settling political vendetta

by levelling baseless accusations as the attacker in

a video statement has not

only confessed to his crime

but also admitted that he

was the sole perpetrator of

it. The minister said this after two senior PTI leaders

in a video message quoting former prime minister

Imran Khan alleged that

three government functionaries including PM, the

interior minister and an

senior army officer were

behind the attack on the

long march container in

Wazirabad. Rana Sanaullah said that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi should

resign as the confessional statement of the alleged

accused should not have

been released to the public at a time when investigation of the case was at

its preliminary stage. He

asked the Punjab government to constitute a high

level joint investigation

team (JIT) to probe into

the incident of firing. Separately, the minister also

wrote a letter to Punjab’s

chief secretary and police

chief to constitute the JIT

comprising senior officers

of police and other law enforcement and intelligence

agencies to carry out a fair

and transparent investigation into the matter. During

the presser, the interior

minister said on the directions of the Prime Minister, he has sought reports

over the firing incident

from the Punjab government, its chief secretary

and police chief. He criticized PTI leaders including Secretary General Asad

Umar and former federal minister Shireen Mazari

for blaming the prime minister, interior minister and

a key institution for the incident, without any probe

and evidence. He also condemned PTI leader Fawad

Chaudhry for allegedly inciting people to attack

houses of political opponents soon after the incident. He chided Chaudhry

by saying he did not live

in the sky and could face a

similar situation. The minister noted that the incident took place in Punjab

where the PTI rules and

said the Punjab government should be blamed

for any security lapse. Answering a question, he said

that there was a threat to

the life of Khan and his security would be beefed up

further. He also advised the

chairman PTI not to follow

a collision course leading

the country towards