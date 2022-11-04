ISLAMABAD - The federal government on
Thursday outrightly rejected the allegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz
Sharif, Interior Minister
Rana Sanaullah Khan and
a senior military officer
were behind the armed attack on the party chief Imran Khan and its other top
leadership. Addressing
a press conference along
with Information Minister
Marriyum Aurangzeb here,
Interior Minister Rana
Sanaullah Khan said that
the opposition party was
settling political vendetta
by levelling baseless accusations as the attacker in
a video statement has not
only confessed to his crime
but also admitted that he
was the sole perpetrator of
it. The minister said this after two senior PTI leaders
in a video message quoting former prime minister
Imran Khan alleged that
three government functionaries including PM, the
interior minister and an
senior army officer were
behind the attack on the
long march container in
Wazirabad. Rana Sanaullah said that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi should
resign as the confessional statement of the alleged
accused should not have
been released to the public at a time when investigation of the case was at
its preliminary stage. He
asked the Punjab government to constitute a high
level joint investigation
team (JIT) to probe into
the incident of firing. Separately, the minister also
wrote a letter to Punjab’s
chief secretary and police
chief to constitute the JIT
comprising senior officers
of police and other law enforcement and intelligence
agencies to carry out a fair
and transparent investigation into the matter. During
the presser, the interior
minister said on the directions of the Prime Minister, he has sought reports
over the firing incident
from the Punjab government, its chief secretary
and police chief. He criticized PTI leaders including Secretary General Asad
Umar and former federal minister Shireen Mazari
for blaming the prime minister, interior minister and
a key institution for the incident, without any probe
and evidence. He also condemned PTI leader Fawad
Chaudhry for allegedly inciting people to attack
houses of political opponents soon after the incident. He chided Chaudhry
by saying he did not live
in the sky and could face a
similar situation. The minister noted that the incident took place in Punjab
where the PTI rules and
said the Punjab government should be blamed
for any security lapse. Answering a question, he said
that there was a threat to
the life of Khan and his security would be beefed up
further. He also advised the
chairman PTI not to follow
a collision course leading
the country towards