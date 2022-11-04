ISLAMABAD    -     The federal government on 

Thursday outrightly rejected the allegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz 

Sharif, Interior Minister 

Rana Sanaullah Khan and 

a senior military officer 

were behind the armed attack on the party chief Imran Khan and its other top 

leadership. Addressing 

a press conference along 

with Information Minister 

Marriyum Aurangzeb here, 

Interior Minister Rana 

Sanaullah Khan said that 

the opposition party was 

settling political vendetta 

by levelling baseless accusations as the attacker in 

a video statement has not 

only confessed to his crime 

but also admitted that he 

was the sole perpetrator of 

it. The minister said this after two senior PTI leaders 

in a video message quoting former prime minister 

Imran Khan alleged that 

three government functionaries including PM, the 

interior minister and an 

senior army officer were 

behind the attack on the 

long march container in 

Wazirabad. Rana Sanaullah said that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi should 

resign as the confessional statement of the alleged 

accused should not have 

been released to the public at a time when investigation of the case was at 

its preliminary stage. He 

asked the Punjab government to constitute a high 

level joint investigation 

team (JIT) to probe into 

the incident of firing. Separately, the minister also 

wrote a letter to Punjab’s 

chief secretary and police 

chief to constitute the JIT 

comprising senior officers 

of police and other law enforcement and intelligence 

agencies to carry out a fair 

and transparent investigation into the matter. During 

the presser, the interior 

minister said on the directions of the Prime Minister, he has sought reports 

over the firing incident 

from the Punjab government, its chief secretary 

and police chief. He criticized PTI leaders including Secretary General Asad 

Umar and former federal minister Shireen Mazari 

for blaming the prime minister, interior minister and 

a key institution for the incident, without any probe 

and evidence. He also condemned PTI leader Fawad 

Chaudhry for allegedly inciting people to attack 

houses of political opponents soon after the incident. He chided Chaudhry 

by saying he did not live 

in the sky and could face a 

similar situation. The minister noted that the incident took place in Punjab 

where the PTI rules and 

said the Punjab government should be blamed 

for any security lapse. Answering a question, he said 

that there was a threat to 

the life of Khan and his security would be beefed up 

further. He also advised the 

chairman PTI not to follow 

a collision course leading 

the country towards 