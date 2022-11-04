Share:

WAZIRABAD/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Chairman Imran Khan and over

a dozen members of his party were injured in a gun attack

during the long March in Wazirabad on Thursday.

Police investigators said several shots were fired at the ctainer-mounted-truck carrying Imran Khan, who is said to

be out of danger. A 35-year-old

party worker succumbed to bullet injuries on the way to hospital, police said. The gunman was

overpowered by the protesters

and handed over to the police

after a good thrash.

According to police, the firing incident took place near Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad

when the protest march was

moving towards Islamabad. As a

result, Imran Khan and 13 other

PTI members including Senator

Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, and Ahmad Chatha sustained injuries.

All the injured were shifted to a

nearby hospital instantly.

A police spokesman said that

after the incident, PTI chief Imran Khan was also shifted to a

hospital.

“One suspect involved in the

firing incident was arrested.

Further investigation was under

way,” the spokesman said. The

police identified the deceased

as Moazzam, son of Nawaz.

Chaotic scenes broke out near

Imran Khan’s reception camp

at Allah Wala Chowk after gunshots were fired. The incident,

about 200 km from Islamabad,

brought back chilling memories

of how former prime minister

Benazir Bhutto was shot dead

during a rally in 2007.

One of the gunmen arrested

after the attack on Imran Khan

told officials that he had come

to assassinate the former Pakistan Prime Minister. “Imran

Khan is misleading people,” he

says.During investigation, one

of the two gunmen involved in

the attacked during a rally in Pakistan’s Punjab says that he shot

Imran Khan as the former Pakistan PM was misleading people.

Footage circulating on social

media shows a gunman opened

fire when Imran Khan, 70, was

leading a protest rally in Punjab’s Wazirabad. Khan was

rushed away from the scene to

hospital and his supporters said

he had survived the “assassination attempt.”

The former cricketer – who

has been pushing for new elections after being ousted from

power in April – has been delivering fiery speeches at gatherings across the country. He was

six days into a march from Lahore to Islamabad in his drive

to bring early elections to the

country, pushing for radical

change, when the shooting took

place.

“Imran Khan and Faisal Javed

received bullet wounds. A bullet hit Imran Khan’s shin. Both

have been taken to hospital for

treatment,” said PTI spokesman

Fawad Chaudhry.

Javed, who had blood stains

on his clothes, told TV channels from the hospital: “Several of our colleagues are wounded. We heard that one of them is

dead.” Officials said the gunman

had been arrested at the scene.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and

has ordered an immediate investigation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Thursday strongly condemned

the firing at Chairman Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in

Gujranwala and assured support to Punjab government on

investigation and security.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the

Interior Minister for an immediate report into the incident

and assured the support of the

Punjab government for security

and investigation. “Federal government will extend all support

necessary to Punjab government for security and investigation,” he said. He stressed that

“violence should have no place

in our country’s politics”.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi also took

strict notice of firing at PTI

Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the Long March

near Wazirabad.

Seeking a report from IG Police Faisal Shahkaar, he directed

to arrest the culprits and provide best possible medical care

to the injured. Meanwhile, IG

Punjab Police Faisal Shahkaar

ordered DPO Gujrat to reach the

spot immediately and launch a

detailed probe into incident.

Federal interior minister Rana

Sana Ullah Thursday said that

the Punjab government should

constitute a Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) at the earliest to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“Today’s unfortunate firing incident requires a high-level investigation as it is a matter of grave

concern. Therefore, the Punjab

government should constitute a

JIT at the earliest to investigate

the matter thoroughly,” the interior minister tweeted.

While talking to reporters,

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Home and Information

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that

an accused opened fire at PTI

Chief Imran Khan’s container near Allah Wala Chowk, Wazirabad when the march was on

its way to Islamabad, injuring

Imran Khan and six PTI members including Senator Faisal

Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmad Chatha

and others, besides killing one,

Moazam.

He said that after the incident,

PTI Chief Imran Khan was shifted to a hospital, where he was

undergoing medical treatment,

adding that Imran Khan’s health

was stable but a medical board

led by senior doctors was examining the injuries.

To a question, he said that

foolproof security arrangements including layer-system

were in place to provide security to the PTI’s long march, adding that investigation pertaining

to this incident was in progress.

One suspect involved in the firing incident has been arrested,

he added.

‘MOBILE PHONES OF POLICEMEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY’

Punjab Chief Minister

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has suspended the entire police station

team concerned including SHO

over leaking video statement of

accused arrested in firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan’s

container.Chairing a meeting

here, the chief minister directed

the Inspector General of Police

to take legal action against the

police officials involved in leaking the video.

The chief minister directed to

hold inquiry into the incident.

He said that mobile phones of

all police officials have been

taken into custody and a forensic audit will be conducted. He

said that the facts about the video leak will be made to public. Speaker Punjab Assembly

Sibtain Khan, MPA Hafiz Ammar

Yasir, Shafqat Mehmood, Akhtar

Malik, IGP, Principal Secretary

to CM, Commissioner, Lahore

CCPO and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Ch

Parvez Elahi has directed the Inspector General of Police to constitute a high-level JIT to probe

the firing attack on PTI chief Iman Khan’s container. He further

directed that Counter Terrorism Department will be included in the JIT so that the motives

behind the incident can be reviewed.

The CM stated that apparently

it looked like that attacker was

not alone as there could be two

persons. “We want to know who

is behind the incident and who

trained the accused”, he added.

The chief minister said: “We

have to ascertain the motive behind the incident, who trained

this person and how much

money did he receive and from

where he was brought. It appears that first he did a practice

after coming and then injured

many people by firing”.

“We want to know with whom

the police were in contact at

that time, with whom the relatives were in contact and where

the accused parked his motorcycle”. The CM stated that the

investigation will be brought

before the media when it moved

forward and vowed to bring the

accused to their logical end.

‘IMRAN KHAN’S

CONDITION IS STABLE’

Doctor Faisal Sultan said that

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

chairman Imran Khan was admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for medical treatment after

being injured in a firing incident

during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad, on Thursday.

Talking to media here, Dr Faisal Sultan, head of medical team

constituted for treatment of Imran Khan, said the PTI chief’s

condition was stable, adding

that his blood pressure and

other vital signs were normal.

He said that Imran Khan went

through emergency evaluation which included x-rays and

scans, adding that some fragments of bullet were present in

his legs and ‘tibia’ bone of one

leg was slightly chipped from

right side.

He further told that Imran

Khan had been taken to operation theater where his detailed

evaluation would be carried

out. Dr Faisal said that after detailed evaluation, Imran Khan

would be given surgical treatment for chipped tibia bone and

removal of bullet fragments.

To a question, he said that another two injured were also

shifted to the Shaukat Khanum

Hospital and they were being

given medical treatment. He

said that a detailed statement

about Imran Khan’s condition

would be issued later. To another question, Dr Faisal said that

surgeons, orthopaedics and

other relevant specialists were

part of the medical team.

‘THREE HIGH-PROFILE

PERSONALITIES’

The PTI chairman Imran Khan

who survived a murder attempt

in a firing attack on his container on Thursday has nominated three high profile personalities which he said were involved

in the incident. In a video message, PTI’s Secretary General

Asad Umar and Provincial Minister Mian Aslam said that they

met Imran Khan in the hospital who has nominated Shehbaz

Sharif and Rana Sana Ullah besides another official as the persons involved in the attempted

murder.

Asad said that Imran Khan told

them that he had prior information about it; and on the basis of

this information, he could say

with confidence that murder

attack had been prompted by

these three persons.

Asad Umar further stated that

Imran Khan has demanded that

these three persons should be

removed from their official positions. “And if they are not removed, there would be countrywide protests, and then Pakistan

will not be facing a normal situation”, Asad Quoted Imran Khan

as having told them.

“We are going to register an

FIR nominating these three persons”, said Mian Aslam Iqbal.