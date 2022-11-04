WAZIRABAD/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD      -     Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 

Chairman Imran Khan and over 

a dozen members of his party were injured in a gun attack 

during the long March in Wazirabad on Thursday. 

Police investigators said several shots were fired at the ctainer-mounted-truck carrying Imran Khan, who is said to 

be out of danger. A 35-year-old 

party worker succumbed to bullet injuries on the way to hospital, police said. The gunman was 

overpowered by the protesters 

and handed over to the police 

after a good thrash. 

According to police, the firing incident took place near Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad 

when the protest march was 

moving towards Islamabad. As a 

result, Imran Khan and 13 other 

PTI members including Senator 

Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, and Ahmad Chatha sustained injuries. 

All the injured were shifted to a 

nearby hospital instantly. 

A police spokesman said that 

after the incident, PTI chief Imran Khan was also shifted to a 

hospital. 

“One suspect involved in the 

firing incident was arrested. 

Further investigation was under 

way,” the spokesman said. The 

police identified the deceased 

as Moazzam, son of Nawaz.

Chaotic scenes broke out near 

Imran Khan’s reception camp 

at Allah Wala Chowk after gunshots were fired. The incident, 

about 200 km from Islamabad, 

brought back chilling memories 

of how former prime minister 

Benazir Bhutto was shot dead 

during a rally in 2007.

One of the gunmen arrested 

after the attack on Imran Khan 

told officials that he had come 

to assassinate the former Pakistan Prime Minister. “Imran 

Khan is misleading people,” he 

says.During investigation, one 

of the two gunmen involved in 

the attacked during a rally in Pakistan’s Punjab says that he shot 

Imran Khan as the former Pakistan PM was misleading people.

Footage circulating on social 

media shows a gunman opened 

fire when Imran Khan, 70, was 

leading a protest rally in Punjab’s Wazirabad. Khan was 

rushed away from the scene to 

hospital and his supporters said 

he had survived the “assassination attempt.”

The former cricketer – who 

has been pushing for new elections after being ousted from 

power in April – has been delivering fiery speeches at gatherings across the country. He was 

six days into a march from Lahore to Islamabad in his drive 

to bring early elections to the 

country, pushing for radical 

change, when the shooting took 

place.

“Imran Khan and Faisal Javed 

received bullet wounds. A bullet hit Imran Khan’s shin. Both 

have been taken to hospital for 

treatment,” said PTI spokesman 

Fawad Chaudhry.

Javed, who had blood stains 

on his clothes, told TV channels from the hospital: “Several of our colleagues are wounded. We heard that one of them is 

dead.” Officials said the gunman 

had been arrested at the scene. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and 

has ordered an immediate investigation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 

Thursday strongly condemned 

the firing at Chairman Pakistan 

Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in 

Gujranwala and assured support to Punjab government on 

investigation and security.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the 

Interior Minister for an immediate report into the incident 

and assured the support of the 

Punjab government for security 

and investigation. “Federal government will extend all support 

necessary to Punjab government for security and investigation,” he said. He stressed that 

“violence should have no place 

in our country’s politics”.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi also took 

strict notice of firing at PTI 

Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the Long March 

near Wazirabad.

Seeking a report from IG Police Faisal Shahkaar, he directed 

to arrest the culprits and provide best possible medical care 

to the injured. Meanwhile, IG 

Punjab Police Faisal Shahkaar 

ordered DPO Gujrat to reach the 

spot immediately and launch a 

detailed probe into incident.

Federal interior minister Rana 

Sana Ullah Thursday said that 

the Punjab government should 

constitute a Joint Investigation 

Team (JIT) at the earliest to investigate the matter thoroughly. 

“Today’s unfortunate firing incident requires a high-level investigation as it is a matter of grave 

concern. Therefore, the Punjab 

government should constitute a 

JIT at the earliest to investigate 

the matter thoroughly,” the interior minister tweeted.

While talking to reporters, 

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Home and Information 

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that 

an accused opened fire at PTI 

Chief Imran Khan’s container near Allah Wala Chowk, Wazirabad when the march was on 

its way to Islamabad, injuring 

Imran Khan and six PTI members including Senator Faisal 

Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmad Chatha 

and others, besides killing one, 

Moazam.

He said that after the incident, 

PTI Chief Imran Khan was shifted to a hospital, where he was 

undergoing medical treatment, 

adding that Imran Khan’s health 

was stable but a medical board 

led by senior doctors was examining the injuries.

To a question, he said that 

foolproof security arrangements including layer-system 

were in place to provide security to the PTI’s long march, adding that investigation pertaining 

to this incident was in progress. 

One suspect involved in the firing incident has been arrested, 

he added.

‘MOBILE PHONES OF POLICEMEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY’

Punjab Chief Minister 

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has suspended the entire police station 

team concerned including SHO 

over leaking video statement of 

accused arrested in firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan’s 

container.Chairing a meeting 

here, the chief minister directed 

the Inspector General of Police 

to take legal action against the 

police officials involved in leaking the video.

The chief minister directed to 

hold inquiry into the incident. 

He said that mobile phones of 

all police officials have been 

taken into custody and a forensic audit will be conducted. He 

said that the facts about the video leak will be made to public. Speaker Punjab Assembly 

Sibtain Khan, MPA Hafiz Ammar 

Yasir, Shafqat Mehmood, Akhtar 

Malik, IGP, Principal Secretary 

to CM, Commissioner, Lahore 

CCPO and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Ch 

Parvez Elahi has directed the Inspector General of Police to constitute a high-level JIT to probe 

the firing attack on PTI chief Iman Khan’s container. He further 

directed that Counter Terrorism Department will be included in the JIT so that the motives 

behind the incident can be reviewed. 

The CM stated that apparently 

it looked like that attacker was 

not alone as there could be two 

persons. “We want to know who 

is behind the incident and who 

trained the accused”, he added. 

The chief minister said: “We 

have to ascertain the motive behind the incident, who trained 

this person and how much 

money did he receive and from 

where he was brought. It appears that first he did a practice 

after coming and then injured 

many people by firing”. 

“We want to know with whom 

the police were in contact at 

that time, with whom the relatives were in contact and where 

the accused parked his motorcycle”. The CM stated that the 

investigation will be brought 

before the media when it moved 

forward and vowed to bring the 

accused to their logical end. 

‘IMRAN KHAN’S 

CONDITION IS STABLE’ 

Doctor Faisal Sultan said that 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 

chairman Imran Khan was admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for medical treatment after 

being injured in a firing incident 

during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad, on Thursday.

Talking to media here, Dr Faisal Sultan, head of medical team 

constituted for treatment of Imran Khan, said the PTI chief’s 

condition was stable, adding 

that his blood pressure and 

other vital signs were normal. 

He said that Imran Khan went 

through emergency evaluation which included x-rays and 

scans, adding that some fragments of bullet were present in 

his legs and ‘tibia’ bone of one 

leg was slightly chipped from 

right side.

He further told that Imran 

Khan had been taken to operation theater where his detailed 

evaluation would be carried 

out. Dr Faisal said that after detailed evaluation, Imran Khan 

would be given surgical treatment for chipped tibia bone and 

removal of bullet fragments.

To a question, he said that another two injured were also 

shifted to the Shaukat Khanum 

Hospital and they were being 

given medical treatment. He 

said that a detailed statement 

about Imran Khan’s condition 

would be issued later. To another question, Dr Faisal said that 

surgeons, orthopaedics and 

other relevant specialists were 

part of the medical team.

‘THREE HIGH-PROFILE 

PERSONALITIES’ 

The PTI chairman Imran Khan 

who survived a murder attempt 

in a firing attack on his container on Thursday has nominated three high profile personalities which he said were involved 

in the incident. In a video message, PTI’s Secretary General 

Asad Umar and Provincial Minister Mian Aslam said that they 

met Imran Khan in the hospital who has nominated Shehbaz 

Sharif and Rana Sana Ullah besides another official as the persons involved in the attempted 

murder. 

Asad said that Imran Khan told 

them that he had prior information about it; and on the basis of 

this information, he could say 

with confidence that murder 

attack had been prompted by 

these three persons. 

Asad Umar further stated that 

Imran Khan has demanded that 

these three persons should be 

removed from their official positions. “And if they are not removed, there would be countrywide protests, and then Pakistan 

will not be facing a normal situation”, Asad Quoted Imran Khan 

as having told them. 

“We are going to register an 

FIR nominating these three persons”, said Mian Aslam Iqbal.