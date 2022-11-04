Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, to remove bullet fragments after he was shot in the leg at a rally in Punjab’s Wazirabad.

The former prime minister’s leg surgery continued for one and a half hours. He has been shifted to a private room after a successful operation.

Though the operation was minor but time was needed to ensure the removal of every particle from the leg of Imran Khan, the sources within the hospital were quoted as saying.

The PTI chief underwent CT Scan, X-Rays and other tests at the hospital at night, while a team of doctors led by Dr Faisal Sultan will examine him in the morning again.

Earlier, Faisal Javed Khan said in a Twitter message that he met Imran Khan who underwent surgery. He said that the PTI chief is healthy by the grace of Allah.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.