RAWALPINDI-To facilitate the fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas, Qamar-uz-Zaman Incubation center was established in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

This center has the capacity to support 10 groups of entrepreneurs with exciting business ideas and they will be trained to establish new businesses.

Representatives of Punjab IT Board were also present who are the collaborators of PMAS-AAUR to run this incubation center.

In this center, incubators working on different business ideas are not only provided financial support, but they also benefit from the supervision and guidance of different experts from industry and academia in their respective working area.

This center was inaugurated by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman