ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its verdict in Pakistan

Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking

direction for issuance of NOC for holding Jalsa / sit-in at a designated place.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted

hearing of the petition filed by the PTI

against the government’s delay in issuance of a no objection certificate

(NOC) and reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments. During the

hearing, Advocate General Islamabad

Jahangir Khan Jadoon started his arguments by reading the Supreme Court

(SC) judgment of May 25 and then he

read the reply submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the SC. He added

that the government does not trust

them [PTI] because they retract their

statement within half an hour.

The IHC bench asked about the routine procedure for granting permission

to rallies. At this the AG said that as per

norm, it is usually assured by the party. He further said that the rally they

held had damaged infrastructure and

injured policemen on May 25. Then,

Justice Aamer said that whatever the

lawyer says, he does it on behalf of the

client and asked if it is the same place

where the PTI had sought permission

earlier? The AG responded in affirmative saying that but they have always

violated terms and conditions and the

government is not trusting them. The

court asked from the party’s counsel what assurances were there that

similar events from the earlier protest

would not be repeated and also asked

who would take responsibility if the

PTI is allowed to protest at the spot.

Awan replied that the PTI will be

responsible as the petition was filed

by Ali Awan - a party representative.

The advocate general maintained that

they cannot trust Awan until they contact the former prime minister. He also

stressed that they need to get a fixed

date of the party’s long march entering

the capital. He also said that now, they

are saying that they would stay for ten

months and they have to tell us a fixed

date. Justice Farooq said that yesterday,

you [Awan] said the date would be either Nov 6 or Nov 7, and later you said

something else. You have to clarify it.

Awan replied that the PTI rally will arrive around November 10. Expressing

annoyance, the judge said that PTI’s

counsel needed to make it clear. He

also asked the party to ensure that law

and order was maintained at the site

allotted to them for the protest once

the long march enters Islamabad.

The court further stated that measures should be taken to ensure that

roads are not blocked and people do

not face difficulties. He remarked that

protest is PTI’s right but the rights of

citizens must also be ensured. Later,

the court reserved the verdict after

hearing the arguments from the parties in the case. Earlier, the Islamabad administration submitted its

response to the high court through

the Islamabad advocate-general, in

which it has opposed allowing PTI to

hold a rally at the Srinagar Highway.

It added that the PTI cannot be allowed to hold a rally at a place of its

choice in favour of common interest.

Instead, the government has offered

PTI to hold rally at an alternative

spot - T-Chowk. The administration

further stated that thousands of

commuters use Srinagar Highway

and allowing a rally there will cut

the link to Azad Kashmir and eastern areas of the country. It informed

the court that PTI has not responded

on when they will end the sit-in.

Moreover, it stated that the PTI

clearly wants to disturb the movement

of citizens. The Islamabad administration also prepared a 39-page affidavit

which was submitted by the Advocate

General Islamabad to the high court.

The administration demanded that

the PTI chief must sign the affidavit,

the rally will be allowed for one day,

the use of loudspeakers in the meeting

shall be prohibited, rhetoric related to

religion will be avoided in the meeting, there will be no weapons in the

rally, no national or party flag should

be burnt in the rally/march and 12

persons on the PTI stage also subject

to the permission of the administration. Through the instant petition, the

PTI sought direction to Islamabad administration for grant of NOC to the

petitioner for holding gathering at

the specified places. The counsel for

the petitioner contended that despite

request made for permission to hold

gathering, the needful has not be done

and the matter is being lingered on

without any justification or basis.