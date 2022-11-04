ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its verdict in Pakistan
Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking
direction for issuance of NOC for holding Jalsa / sit-in at a designated place.
A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted
hearing of the petition filed by the PTI
against the government’s delay in issuance of a no objection certificate
(NOC) and reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments. During the
hearing, Advocate General Islamabad
Jahangir Khan Jadoon started his arguments by reading the Supreme Court
(SC) judgment of May 25 and then he
read the reply submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the SC. He added
that the government does not trust
them [PTI] because they retract their
statement within half an hour.
The IHC bench asked about the routine procedure for granting permission
to rallies. At this the AG said that as per
norm, it is usually assured by the party. He further said that the rally they
held had damaged infrastructure and
injured policemen on May 25. Then,
Justice Aamer said that whatever the
lawyer says, he does it on behalf of the
client and asked if it is the same place
where the PTI had sought permission
earlier? The AG responded in affirmative saying that but they have always
violated terms and conditions and the
government is not trusting them. The
court asked from the party’s counsel what assurances were there that
similar events from the earlier protest
would not be repeated and also asked
who would take responsibility if the
PTI is allowed to protest at the spot.
Awan replied that the PTI will be
responsible as the petition was filed
by Ali Awan - a party representative.
The advocate general maintained that
they cannot trust Awan until they contact the former prime minister. He also
stressed that they need to get a fixed
date of the party’s long march entering
the capital. He also said that now, they
are saying that they would stay for ten
months and they have to tell us a fixed
date. Justice Farooq said that yesterday,
you [Awan] said the date would be either Nov 6 or Nov 7, and later you said
something else. You have to clarify it.
Awan replied that the PTI rally will arrive around November 10. Expressing
annoyance, the judge said that PTI’s
counsel needed to make it clear. He
also asked the party to ensure that law
and order was maintained at the site
allotted to them for the protest once
the long march enters Islamabad.
The court further stated that measures should be taken to ensure that
roads are not blocked and people do
not face difficulties. He remarked that
protest is PTI’s right but the rights of
citizens must also be ensured. Later,
the court reserved the verdict after
hearing the arguments from the parties in the case. Earlier, the Islamabad administration submitted its
response to the high court through
the Islamabad advocate-general, in
which it has opposed allowing PTI to
hold a rally at the Srinagar Highway.
It added that the PTI cannot be allowed to hold a rally at a place of its
choice in favour of common interest.
Instead, the government has offered
PTI to hold rally at an alternative
spot - T-Chowk. The administration
further stated that thousands of
commuters use Srinagar Highway
and allowing a rally there will cut
the link to Azad Kashmir and eastern areas of the country. It informed
the court that PTI has not responded
on when they will end the sit-in.
Moreover, it stated that the PTI
clearly wants to disturb the movement
of citizens. The Islamabad administration also prepared a 39-page affidavit
which was submitted by the Advocate
General Islamabad to the high court.
The administration demanded that
the PTI chief must sign the affidavit,
the rally will be allowed for one day,
the use of loudspeakers in the meeting
shall be prohibited, rhetoric related to
religion will be avoided in the meeting, there will be no weapons in the
rally, no national or party flag should
be burnt in the rally/march and 12
persons on the PTI stage also subject
to the permission of the administration. Through the instant petition, the
PTI sought direction to Islamabad administration for grant of NOC to the
petitioner for holding gathering at
the specified places. The counsel for
the petitioner contended that despite
request made for permission to hold
gathering, the needful has not be done
and the matter is being lingered on
without any justification or basis.