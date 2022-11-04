ISLAMABAD    -         The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its verdict in Pakistan 

Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking 

direction for issuance of NOC for holding Jalsa / sit-in at a designated place.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted 

hearing of the petition filed by the PTI 

against the government’s delay in issuance of a no objection certificate 

(NOC) and reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments. During the 

hearing, Advocate General Islamabad 

Jahangir Khan Jadoon started his arguments by reading the Supreme Court 

(SC) judgment of May 25 and then he 

read the reply submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the SC. He added 

that the government does not trust 

them [PTI] because they retract their 

statement within half an hour.

Man United into Europa League playoff round

The IHC bench asked about the routine procedure for granting permission 

to rallies. At this the AG said that as per 

norm, it is usually assured by the party. He further said that the rally they 

held had damaged infrastructure and 

injured policemen on May 25. Then, 

Justice Aamer said that whatever the 

lawyer says, he does it on behalf of the 

client and asked if it is the same place 

where the PTI had sought permission 

earlier? The AG responded in affirmative saying that but they have always 

violated terms and conditions and the 

government is not trusting them. The 

court asked from the party’s counsel what assurances were there that 

similar events from the earlier protest 

would not be repeated and also asked 

who would take responsibility if the 

PTI is allowed to protest at the spot. 

Elon Musk announces layoffs at Twitter starting Friday

Awan replied that the PTI will be 

responsible as the petition was filed 

by Ali Awan - a party representative. 

The advocate general maintained that 

they cannot trust Awan until they contact the former prime minister. He also 

stressed that they need to get a fixed 

date of the party’s long march entering 

the capital. He also said that now, they 

are saying that they would stay for ten 

months and they have to tell us a fixed 

date. Justice Farooq said that yesterday, 

you [Awan] said the date would be either Nov 6 or Nov 7, and later you said 

something else. You have to clarify it. 

Awan replied that the PTI rally will arrive around November 10. Expressing 

annoyance, the judge said that PTI’s 

counsel needed to make it clear. He 

also asked the party to ensure that law 

and order was maintained at the site 

Imran Khan ‘stable, doing fine and recovering’, says Dr Sultan

allotted to them for the protest once 

the long march enters Islamabad. 

The court further stated that measures should be taken to ensure that 

roads are not blocked and people do 

not face difficulties. He remarked that 

protest is PTI’s right but the rights of 

citizens must also be ensured. Later, 

the court reserved the verdict after 

hearing the arguments from the parties in the case. Earlier, the Islamabad administration submitted its 

response to the high court through 

the Islamabad advocate-general, in 

which it has opposed allowing PTI to 

hold a rally at the Srinagar Highway.

It added that the PTI cannot be allowed to hold a rally at a place of its 

choice in favour of common interest. 

Instead, the government has offered 

PTI to hold rally at an alternative 

spot - T-Chowk. The administration 

Pemra stops news channels from airing Asad Umar’s statement on Imran’s attack

further stated that thousands of 

commuters use Srinagar Highway 

and allowing a rally there will cut 

the link to Azad Kashmir and eastern areas of the country. It informed 

the court that PTI has not responded 

on when they will end the sit-in.

Moreover, it stated that the PTI 

clearly wants to disturb the movement 

of citizens. The Islamabad administration also prepared a 39-page affidavit 

which was submitted by the Advocate 

General Islamabad to the high court. 

The administration demanded that 

the PTI chief must sign the affidavit, 

the rally will be allowed for one day, 

the use of loudspeakers in the meeting 

shall be prohibited, rhetoric related to 

religion will be avoided in the meeting, there will be no weapons in the 

rally, no national or party flag should 

be burnt in the rally/march and 12 

Weather to remain dry in plains with rain forecast for hilly areas

persons on the PTI stage also subject 

to the permission of the administration. Through the instant petition, the 

PTI sought direction to Islamabad administration for grant of NOC to the 

petitioner for holding gathering at 

the specified places. The counsel for 

the petitioner contended that despite 

request made for permission to hold 

gathering, the needful has not be done 

and the matter is being lingered on 

without any justification or basis.