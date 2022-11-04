Share:

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD-The Anti Riot Unit (ARU) of Islamabad police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton-charge to disperse supporters of PTI who were staging aprotest demonstration by blocking roads to vent their anger against an armed attack on their leader Imran Khan by a gunman in Wazirabad.

Clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and police were also reported at Tarnol area.

According to details, the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) staged protest demonstrations in various parts of twin cities on Thursday against an armed attack on protest march in Wazirabad area that left a worker dead and injured Imran Khan, the former premier and party chief along many others.

A massive protest demo was held at Faizabad where hundreds of PTI leaders and supporters blocked all the roads leading to capital by burning tyres and placing other obstacles putting traffic on a halt.

The mob pelted police with stones, whereas, the ARU of Islamabad police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the protestors.

Due to toxic gas shells, many workers and leaders of PTI got unconscious. However, no arrest was made by the law enforcement agencies, sources said.

Earlier, irate leaders and workers of PTI blocked several roads in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad by burning used tyres and chanted slogans against the federal government and police high-ups.

The areas where protest demonstrations were staged included old Airport Road, Chuhur Harpal, Committee Chowk, Shamasabad, Faizabad, Tarnol and Rawat on GT Road. The protests in these areas triggered a massive traffic jam with police trying to make the flow of traffic better.

A clash between Islamabad police and PTI protestors was also reported at Tarnol Railway Crossing. PTI leaders accused police of firing tear gas shells at them. While, police said some protesters resorted to aerial firing on the occasion.

Under the leadership of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, a protest demonstration was held on Murree Road near PTI Long March Mobilization Camp in which dozens of workers took part. Speaking on the occasion, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi condemned the armed attack on Imran Khan and urged residents of Rawalpindi to come out from homes to register their protest.

PTI local leader Anjum Shehzad along with many others also blocked the old Airport Road in protest against firing on Imran Khan. The protestors chanted slogans against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah and in favour of Imran Khan.

Pedestrians and commuters suffered a lot due to road blockade.

By burning tyres and chanting anti-government slogans, a large number of PTI workers and supporters also blocked roads for traffic at Faizabad. Addressing the protestors, PTI leaders denounced firing on their beloved leader Imran Khan and other partymen. They demanded the police and government to unveil the hands involved in assassination attempt of world’s popular leader Imran Khan. An agitation was also reported on part of PTI supporters at Chuhur Harpal on Peshawar Road during which the participants expressed their deep concerns over attack on Imran Khan, former premier of Pakistan,

In the federal capital, PTI leaders including Amir Mughal and supporters assembled at Tarnol Railway Crossing and blocked GT Road for traffic as a protest against firing on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Other prominent protesters included Malik Sajid, Jamshed Mughal, Qazi Tanvir and Raja Faisal. The protestors bellowed slogans against the imported government and the law enforcement agencies for their failure to protect Imran Khan. Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Amir Mughal said that the partymen will take revenge for the attack on Imran Khan. He said that police have badly failed in shielding the leader of Pakistan. He accused Islamabad police of firing tear gas shells on protestors to disperse them. Reportedly, the PTI protestors resorted to aerial firing and pelted police with stones.

PTI MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, MPA Chauhdry Sajid along with many others also staged a protest demonstration at Rawat-Chakbeli Khan Road blocking both sides of GT Road for traffic by burning tyres. Resultantly, a gigantic traffic snarl could be seen on GT Road and in many other areas of Rawalpindi.