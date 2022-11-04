Share:

JERUSALEM-Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu held a nearly unassailable lead Thursday with vote counting almost complete following this week’s election, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

With more than 90 percent of ballots counted, according to the Central Elections Committee, near complete results put former premier Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc ahead in the country’s fifth election in four years.

His Likud party, its ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies and a surging far-right alliance called Religious Zionism were on track for a clear majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, spelling the end an unprecedented period of political deadlock.

Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a bitter Netanyahu rival, has not yet conceded defeat, telling supporters of his centrist Yesh Atid party that the country needed to wait until all votes were counted. As the remaining ballots were being tallied, the bloc that supports Netanyahu still held 65 seats.

The small left-wing Meretz party was hovering around the 3.25 percent threshold needed to secure a minimum four parliament seats.