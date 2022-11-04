Share:

ISLAMABAD-The 9th death anniversary of legendary Pakistani folk singer, Reshma, who got famous through the song ‘Lambi Judai’ observed on Thursday. The fans also remembered her as the ‘Nightingale of Desert’ due to her strong grip on folk singing. “Legends like Reshma, are born in centuries as she was a natural singer and those who have a natural style can never die, they are made for their art which keeps them alive forever in hearts”, said Fareena Mazhar, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Divison. “Today many singers are singing but Reshma had own identity and her quality of voice still mesmerizes music lovers and compel them to admire her”, she said while talking to mediamen. The Secretary Heritage said Folk artistes are national asset who are rendering great services in the field of art and culture besides promoting soft image of the country. Legendary artist like Reshma and other folk artists are celebrated throughout the country and various government departments remember and acknowledge their contributions in the field of arts by organising special programmes countrywide.

The folk singer was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her services to the field of folk songs and her powerful singing style.

Reshma recorded various folk songs for Radio Pakistan. Her first project with the company “Laal Meri” was an instant hit and she got fame with several television appearances in the 1960s. Reshma contributed songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry. Some of her most memorable songs include “Laal Meri”, “Hai O Rabba Nahion Lagda Dil Mera”, “Ankhiyan No Rehen De” and “Lambi Judai” among others. She died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore after suffering from throat cancer for several years.