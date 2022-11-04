Share:

Attock-More than nine hundred cops have been transferred to different police stations and police checkposts in Attock district on the orders of DPO Attock Fazl-I-Hamid.

As per police sources, this is the biggest shuffling ever in Attock police. The cops transferred include 38 sub inspectors, 84 asis, 111 head constables, 504 constables and 77 constable drivers.

Two SHOs are also included among those transferred. DPO Attock while talking about these transfers has said that now maximum manpower has been provided to all police stations and police checkposts.

He said this will minimise work load of the police personnel, will further help improve law and order in the district and also public complaints will be redressed timely.