KARACHI-The National Bank of Pakistan has won the Best Bank Award in Asia-Pacific for 2022 as Global Finance announced its 29th Annual Best Bank Awards. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other financial services providers. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community. NBP is the only bank from Pakistan that won the award for its efforts as a bank that attended carefully to its customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success. The awards ceremony honoring the winners took place at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings. President Joseph Giarraputo, Global Finance presented the Best Bank Award in Pakistan to Syed Farhan Ahmad, (Country Head, USA), NBP. Expressing his views, Ahmad said, ‘We are truly honored to win this prestigious award. This reflects our commitment, innovation in products, strategic relationships, and dynamic approach as nation’s bank.”