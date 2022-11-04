Share:

KARACHI-Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday announced that the next Mayor of Karachi will be of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He was talking to newsmen after inaugurating a library in Goth Saleh Muhammad in Karachi.

Responding to a query about the postponement of the local body elections, said they want the local body elections to be held as soon as possible. The provincial minister also added that whenever local body elections will be held, the mayor will be of the ruling People’s Party.

The Minister termed Imran Khan as the biggest threat to the country’s security and said the country will suffer if Imran Khan is not stopped.

Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan should have been arrested a long ago. Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that they are restoring libraries in Ka-rachi.