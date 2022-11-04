Share:

SEOUL-North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday, Seoul’s military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter.

Seoul’s military said it had detected “one long-range ballistic missile, which is believed to have been launched into the East Sea from around 07:40 am (2240 GMT) in Sunan area of Pyongyang,” it said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Shortly after, it detected what were “believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles fired at around 08:39 am from Kaechon, South Pyongan province,” it added.

South Korea’s military “is maintaining a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the US and strengthening surveillance and vigilance,” it added. The launches come a day after Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles, including one that landed near South Korea’s territorial waters.