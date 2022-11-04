Share:

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan during the long march.

OIC in a statement strongly condemned the assassination attempt and said extremism and terrorism in any form should be damned.

The forum said it stands firmly united with Pakistan and its people in case of any threat to Pakistan.

Following the attack on the former prime minister, condemnation from the country’s political leadership and across the world started pouring in.

Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, FM and PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and others have condemned.