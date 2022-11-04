Share:

KARACHI-Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday said that the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Belgium spanned over many years and Islamabad gives a great importance to relations with Brussels.

The Sindh Governor said this while talking to Ambassador of Belgium Charles Joseph M Delogne, who called on him at the Governor House, here, today. In the meeting, bilateral trade and economic coop-eration, initiation of joint projects, and investment opportunities in various sectors especially energy were discussed.

On this occasion, Sindh Governor said that Belgium had always supported Pakistan in the European Union, which was valued by the Pakistani nation. He said that he wants to further increase trade and investment. The ambassador of Belgium said that the partnership with Pakistan would be made more effective and investment in various sectors in the province would be evaluated.

Sindh Governor meets

President of Graduates Forum

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met with President of Graduates Forum Abdul Qa-dir Khanzada. In the meeting, which was held at Governor House, promotion of education in the province, develop-ment of social sector, provision of opportunities to the youth and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at length, said a statement.

Abdul Qadir Khanzada invited the Governor Sindh to participate in the educational conference in Hy-derabad. The progress in the establishment of Hyderabad University was also discussed during the meeting.

He apprised the Sindh governor that the establishment of a university was a long-standing demand of the citizens of Hyderabad and the personal interest of the Sindh Governor in this regard was highly appreciable. The Governor of Sindh said that all possible measures would be taken to re-solve the educational problems of the province.

He said that soon members will be appointed on the vacant posts in Sindh Public Service Commission, while the establishment of Hyderabad University was in process.