ISLAMABAD-As the climate change impacts are very devastating in Pakistan especially after the recent torrential rains and heavy floods, the country desperately needs solutions to effectively handle this crisis which is affecting not only the environment but also socio-economic life of population at a major level.

“China’s solutions to climate change are more feasible for countries such as Pakistan. China’s status as a developing nation allows it to relate to the realities of other developing countries and formulate a more suitable and effective plan for tackling climate change,” says a report published by KASB Securities at a climate change seminar held in Karachi ahead of the upcoming COP27, according to Gwadar Pro on Friday.

The report says, given the disproportionately high cumulative greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from developed countries in history, “the developing countries should not face undue pressure from developed nations to take drastic steps in reducing GHG emissions”.

“The people of Pakistan are the victims of a grim calculus of climate injustice. Pakistan is responsible for less than 1 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it is paying a supersized price for manmade climate change”, noted UN Secretary-General Guterres at the General Assembly session.

From a historical perspective, the cumulative GHG emissions originating from the developed world have significantly outpaced developing countries. As per IEA, from 1971 to 2020, G7 accounted for 34.5 percent of the world’s total GHG emissions in the energy sector.

“With 2022 already set to become one of 10 warmest years on record, there is a dire need of increased technical and financial support to combat climate change”, the report stressed.

In addition, fair and reasonable reduction in emission standards should be put in place. Pakistan has been pouring efforts to tackle the tremendous challenge together with the international community.

According to a recent report, a Green Corridor will be launched jointly with China to focus on agricultural environment, food security, and green development, which is part of the two brother countries’ collaboration towards a green future.

On the other side, China is encouraging the participation of Chinese companies in Pakistan’s endeavour for green, low carbon and environment-friendly development.