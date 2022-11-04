Share:

“Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations...entangling alliances with none”

–Thomas Jefferson

In 1959, Mao Zedong commented on the developments taking place in the international arena, and particularly emphasized the Sino-Soviet alliance. He highlights the duality of claims made by ‘progressive leaders’—like the US—who have gone to the point of waging war for the sake of peace, as ironic as that is. He further elaborates that through the guise of collaborative efforts, treaties and ‘cultural development’, nuclear bombs are being developed, influence is being expanded and attempts to destroy socialism have been made.

He speaks on the nature of the war as well, highlighting that in some areas like Europe, it is indeed cold whereas in others, tensions are boiling over. Asia is such an example where conflict was brewing and direct confrontation was taking place. He saying in the midst of all this, there is no predicting what shall happen but that it would be in the best interests of China and the Soviet Union if all counties unite.