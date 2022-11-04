Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he had prior information that he would be attacked either in Gujrat or Wazirabad and a plan is in place to kill him like former Punjab governor Salman Taseer. .

Addressing the nation day after he along with other party leaders were wounded in gunshots fired at the long march container, the PTI chairman said that he already knew that there was a plan in place to kill him either in Wazirabad or Gujrat.

Imran Khan said that American official threatened to remove him and later his government was toppled through no-confidence motion and people voted him into power because they were completely fed up of these parties.

He also alleged that the establishment decides it s time for a change and brings them back and that s the plot, adding that they knew that a conspiracy was being hatched but didn’t stopped it.

Turning his guns towards the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the former prime minister said that the Commission was involved with the incumbent government to sideline his party. "In the July 17 byelection, the ECP resorted to all sorts of rigging tactics," he alleged. "They employed all manoeuvres to discredit me, resorted to mudslinging, and filed cases against me."

The former PM went on to say that the ECP was used to disqualify him despite that all record of the Toshakahan was available and there was no room for theft. “I was disqualified on Nawaz Sharif’s orders,” he said and added the PML-N supremo was involved in corruption worth billions of rupees while Ishaq Dar’s affidavit is also present.

Imran Khan also revealed that a plan is in place to kill him like former Punjab governor Salman Taseer.

Earlier, the PTI chairman said that he is waiting for the doctor’s permission to move forward with his long march.

Talking with the senior leaders of his party, the PTI chief said that he is trying his level best to reach out to the general public in the same location – where the incident occurred. The former premier expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah for saving his life, adding that otherwise, the assassins had left no stone unturned to kill him and his companions.

Continuing to talk over the incident of gunfire attack on the PTI’s container in Wazirabad, Imran said with the attempt of assassination on him, he has become much stronger. “We were staging a long march peacefully and as per law and constitution, but the enemies acted like cowards,” added the former premier.

It may be recalled that the firing incident happened during the long march reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and ten others were wounded in the attack.

A bullet hit his shin, the PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said. "Imran Khan and (party colleague) Faisal Javed received bullet wounds. A bullet hit IK’s shin. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment," Chaudhry said.

Fawad further said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Imran Khan with later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.

Earlier, the alleged attacker in his initial confessional statement said that his only target was the former prime minister.

In his initial statement, the alleged attacker said that he suddenly decided to assassinate Imran Khan because he was misleading people. The attacker also said that no one is behind his act, adding that he has done this alone.