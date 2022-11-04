Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday summoned an important meeting on the assassination attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the situation in the country.

A consultative meeting will be held in Islamabad, in which the central leadership of the ruling coalition will participate.

The meeting will discuss the overall situation of the country, the long march of PTI, the assassination incident in Wazirabad and the strategy of the ruling coalition will be decided in the current situation.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz has strongly condemned the firing in Gujranwala and sought an immediate report on the incident.

The Prime Minister directed the Interior Minister to immediately seek a report from IG Punjab Police and Chief Secretary Punjab.