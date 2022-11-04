Share:

ISLAMABAD -Police have arrested a PTI leader, Sardar Zahid Akbar, during a raid on his house in the capital and shifted him to police station for further action, informed sources on Thursday.

Sardar Zahid Akbar, who is also a member of Pakistan Baitul Mal, was arrested during a crackdown being launched by Islamabad police in order to sabotage the long march of Imran Khan, they said.

Meanwhile, Insaaf Lawyers Forum held a meeting in district bar Rawalpindi and pledged to accord a warm welcome to the long march of Imran Khan upon its arrival in Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the police, following orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, continued crackdown against the PTI leaders and workers in the capital in order to sabotage the long march of Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan. They said that a heavy contingent of police raided the residence of PTI leader Sardar Zahid Akbar and took him into custody. Later, he was moved to the police station Industrial Zone.

On the other hand, a meeting of ILF was held in district bar Rawalpindi, wherein, the members pledged to support the long march of Imran Khan. Addressing the meeting, the president of ILF said that lawyers would stand with Imran Khan for getting Haqeeqi Azadi from the imported government slapped by US over Pakistan through a conspiracy. He said that the lawyers would give a warm welcome to the participants of the long march upon their arrival in Rawalpindi.