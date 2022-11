Share:

The Punjab police on Friday arrested two more accused in an assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The police sources said that both the accused – Waqas and Sajid Butt – were arrested from Wazirabad after the already nabbed accused, Naveed informed the police about them.

"They had provided the pistol and bullets to accused Naveed at Rs20,000, while there was no license or number of the pistol”, as per the police sources