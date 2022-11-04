Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday said youth employment policy was being formed to ensure jobs in 10 different industries.

In a statement issued here, she said equipping women of the country with skills is one of our top priorities. “The policy is being made keeping in mind balance of demand and supply in industries,” she added.

She said most of country’s population consists of youth and the policy would ensure about two million jobs every year.