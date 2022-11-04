Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has announced to hold protests after the Friday prayers today cross the country to condemn the assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In his tweet posted on Friday, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar announced: “Today, after the Friday prayers, there will be protests across the country.

آج نماز جمعہ کے بعد تمام ملک میں احتجاج ہو گا. جب تک عمران خان کا مطالبہ پورا نہیں ہوتا، ملک گیر احتجاج جاری رہے گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 4, 2022

The nationwide protest will continue until Imran Khan's demand is met.”

Soon after the attack on Imran Khan, the PTI workers and supporters on Thursday came out on streets for staging protests in many parts of the country.

Workers in Faisalabad came out in the Jinnah Colony Chowk on Narwala road to protest against their leader being shot at.

PTI workers announced to stage a sit-in in different areas of Karachi against this heinous act. Many workers gathered at Power House and Insaf House in Karachi last night.

In Rawalpindi, the protestors came out on Murree road. The PTI leader Fayaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan announced that he would be taking the protest rally to Faizabad.

The protesters blocked the Murree road from one side.

In Bannu, the PTI workers blocked the Mir Insha road for all kind of traffic.

Slogans against the rulers and the establishment were also raised during the protests in Bannu.

The PTI workers also protested in Mianwali, the home town of Imran Khan. They blocked all the exit points of Watta Khel Chowk in the city by burning tyres inducing massive roadblocks.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan was leading the Mianwali protest along with District General Secretary Ameer Khan.