Share:

Coming soon as part of the Version 2.3 Update in November, PUBG MOBILE will celebrate the sporting icon’s one of a kind career, bringing the superstar to players’ devices across the world and setting the bar as the only battle royale mobile game to officially partner with Messi.

“Video games have always been a huge part of my life,” said Messi. “I find them incredibly helpful to relax and enjoy myself when I’m not training, and to connect with my teammates, friends, and family. PUBG MOBILE is so much fun, and I am personally amongst its millions of fans all over the world. I am proud of what we’ve been working on and want to invite all players to join me in PUBG MOBILE.”

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such a global sporting superstar join PUBG MOBILE!” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing, Tencent Games. “Knowing that many of PUBG MOBILE players are big football enthusiasts as it is, we can’t wait to champion the sport in-game, as well as spread its joy to new fans.”

Messi is one of football’s biggest names, and is widely thought of as one of the world’s greatest players. While playing for some of the world’s top tier clubs and serving as captain of the Argentina national team, he’s gained numerous accolades, including winning the Ballon d’Or a record seven times and the European Golden Shoe a record six times. He’s also known for his philanthropic efforts for global children’s causes such as UNICEF.

The collaboration will introduce a unique collection of in-game outfits, and other items available for a limited time that will let players show off their sporting prowess on the battleground. More information on the partnership is yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for further announcements.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitterand YouTube.

About Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is one of the worlds’s most internationally-renowned and highly-regarded football players, having served as a key player for top-division clubs such as F. C. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as the captain of Argentina’s national team.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or, one of the most prestigious awards in the sport, a record seven times, as well as a record six European Golden Shoes. His accolades include a host of record-breaking goal counts whilst playing for various clubs and leagues.

As well as his athletic achievements, Messi has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2010 and founded his own charitable organisation, the Leo Messi Foundation, in 2007 to provide disadvantaged children with access to education, healthcare, and sporting opportunities.

You can follow Messi on Instagram and Facebook, Team Messi on Twitter, and find more information at messi.com.