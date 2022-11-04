Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanauallah has demanded of the Punjab Government to immediately constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising senior officers to ensure a transparent and credible inquiry into the incident of firing on PTI’s long march.

Addressing a joint news conference with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in Islamabad tonight, he said we condemn all sorts of violence and its manifestations. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has immediately sought a detailed report from the Punjab Government, the Chief Secretary Punjab, and the Inspector General of Police regarding the firing incident.

The Interior Minister said that the Federal Government, on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has assured the Punjab Government to extend all possible and needed assistance to probe the matter.

He, however, condemned and rejected baseless accusations from the PTI leadership for wrongly implicating the Prime Minister, the Interior Minister, and a senior officer of a state institution in the firing incident. He said it is highly regrettable that PTI is running a hate campaign against the federal government, opposing political parties, and state institutions.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI should seek resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for security reasons, as maintaining law and order and providing security to the marchers were the sole responsibility of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has formally written a letter to the Punjab Government for constituting a Joint Investigation Team, comprising senior officers of police and other law enforcement agencies, including intelligence agencies, to carry out a fair and transparent probe into the firing incident at PTI’s long march.

The Ministry of Interior on Thursday in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab as well as the Inspector General of Police of Punjab.