KARACHI -Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation ar-rested two extortionists from Orangi Town. Arrested identified as Sajid Ali and Zeeshan Ahmed had demanded Rs3 million extortion from a citizen and complaint of which was received on Rangers help-line, according to spokesman for Rangers on Thursday. During initial investigations arrestee accused Zeeshan revealed that he de-manded the extortion money using his accomplice Sajid’s mobile phone to call the citizen. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplic-es. Arrested both have been handed over to police for further legal proceed-ings.