KHYBER - In a simple meeting held in the DPO office on Thursday, DPOissued cheques totalling Rs0.255 million in the form of medical treatment to four police officials who had been authorised by the police welfare fund.

Several Khyber Police officers had previously requested that money from the fund be released for their treatment, and after a thorough review, financial assistance was approved for the four eligible officers.

Speaking at the event, DPO gave the assurance that those who merited it would receive financial aid from the fund and told the staff to do so. Initiatives would be taken to offer the Khyber police force all assistance possible.