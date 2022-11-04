Share:

LAHORE -Pakistan future stars will be in action in the longer format from Friday as Saad Baig’s team take on Bangladesh in the solitary four-day match in the City of Saints, Multan. The match is the first in the six-match tour of Bangladesh U19 to Pakistan. The two teams also compete in three 45-over matches and two T20s over the next two weeks at the iconic Multan Cricket Stadium. The series presents a perfect opportunity to teenage cricketers from both sides to leave a mark by displaying their talent and skill in all three formats in the competitive nature of international cricket. Bangladesh arrived in Multan on 1 November and have had two-day training. Pakistan reached the city yesterday and had an intense session on the eve of the match following a five-day camp at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore. Pakistan are led by 17-year-old talented wicketkeeper Saad Baig.