Former caretaker prime minister Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari on Friday passed away at the age of 95.

According to the family sources, the ex-caretaker premier was undergoing treatment at Lahore’s private hospital for the last three weeks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the death of the ex-caretaker prime minister, saying that the services of Balakh Sher Mazari for the nation will be remembered forever. He remained the head (tumandar) of the Mazari tribe and played a substantial role in the country’s politics, added PM Shehbaz.

Commending the services, rendered by Balakh Sher Mazari, PM Shehbaz further stated that Balakh Sher Mazari was a key personality, active in politics, both at the national and provincial levels.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.