Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that those who attacked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan were facilitators of more than one organized conspiracy, if something had happened to Imran Khan, not only Pakistan but also the politics of the region would have changed.

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister Rashid said that attack on PTI Chairman before the key appointment is a part of a serious conspiracy.

He went on stay that taking statement from an accused immediately after the incident and making the rest flee is a big question mark.

He said he will also address a protest rally at his residence Lal Haveli today.

Rashid reiterated that the assassination attack on former prime minister Khan is a local and international conspiracy. He added that they will take what’s their right while remaining peaceful and following the law.

اسلام آبادکو گونتا موبےجیل بنادیاگیاہےجوجیل ہمارےلیےکل بنائی ہےاس میں انھوں نےاور77وزرانےرہناہےعمران خان پےحملہ کرنےوالےایک سےزیادہ منظم سازش کےآلہ کار تھےاگر عمران خان کو کچھ ہوجاتا تو پاکستان ہی نہیں خطےکی سیاست بھی بدل جاتی آج 2 بجے لال حویلی میں احتجاجی جلسے سےخطاب کروں گا

He further added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been politically engraved. He said that Islamabad has been turned into a Guantanamo Bay. He said the jail which was formed for us yesterday, the PDM and its 77 ministers will be sent there.