Lakki marwat-Drug inspector on Thursday claimed to have seized unregistered and spurious medicines from several medical stores in Darra Tang area of Lakki Marwat.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar, a team headed by drug inspector paid surprise visits to the shops of chemists in the rural areas to check availability and quality of life saving drugs.

The crackdown was launched following complaints about the sale of substandard, unregistered and spurious medicines at the medical stores located in remote areas of the district. The officials recovered unregistered and fake medicines from the medical stories and confiscated them.

They also raided the medical stores at main lorry adda and near the Government City Hospital.

They collected samples of drugs and sent to the laboratory for examination.