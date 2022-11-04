Share:

SUKKUR - Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Thursday called upon the municipal officers to work with a team spirit and show maximum improvement in performance for the provision of mu-nicipal services. He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here. The Municipal Commissioner also di-rected the officials of the Sanitation department to gear up cleanliness work and to keep the garbage vehicles fully operational. He said that the availability of a clean and healthy environment bears im-mense significance for protection from several fatal diseases.