ISLAMABAD        -         Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam 

Swati Thursday pleaded that the medical board 

before which he was presented gave a misleading report of his physical torture.

Swati stated this in a written reply submitted in 

the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court along 

with the medical reports and other documents and 

also met with the DG HR Cell. In his written reply, 

the PTI leader questioned the silence regarding 

his physical condition in the report. He stated that 

three masked men took him from his home to an 

unknown location, stripped him naked and made 

videos of him. “When I regained consciousness, one 

person was asking the other to tell the sector commander and General Faisal that Swati is half dead,” 

the senator further wrote. Swati further mentioned 

that he offered the judge concerned to show torture 

marks on his sensitive parts, but the judge did not 

mention the marks anywhere in his judgment.

Swati, in his written reply, has also demanded 

strict action against violators of fundamental 

rights. Swati was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Authority’s (FIA) cybercrime unit 

on October 13 for allegedly making ‘controversial 

claims’ against state institutions, including the 

army chief. Almost 10 days later, a district and 

sessions court in Islamabad granted Swati postarrest bail against surety bond worth Rs1 million. 

On November 1, the PTI senator detailed the “torture” he was allegedly subjected to in the custody 

of FIA and called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) 

Umar Ata Bandial to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the FIA rejected the allegations on 

October 18 that said that the PTI senator was subjected to torture and humiliation in custody, saying 

the “dignity of the lawmaker was ensured during the 

entire legal process”. Talking to the media persons, 

he said that his honor had been ripped apart and he 

was living like a “breathing corpse”. He said, “I live 

and die everyday. Arshad Sharif has been martyred, 

why was I left alive?” He further said that he has been 

unable to sleep. “Every time I fall asleep, I wake up 

15 minutes later,” the PTI senator said, adding that 

he will not give up until those who did wrong to him 

are brought to justice. “My honour was shattered in 

a blow. I ask that is a tweet my only crime?” he said