ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam
Swati Thursday pleaded that the medical board
before which he was presented gave a misleading report of his physical torture.
Swati stated this in a written reply submitted in
the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court along
with the medical reports and other documents and
also met with the DG HR Cell. In his written reply,
the PTI leader questioned the silence regarding
his physical condition in the report. He stated that
three masked men took him from his home to an
unknown location, stripped him naked and made
videos of him. “When I regained consciousness, one
person was asking the other to tell the sector commander and General Faisal that Swati is half dead,”
the senator further wrote. Swati further mentioned
that he offered the judge concerned to show torture
marks on his sensitive parts, but the judge did not
mention the marks anywhere in his judgment.
Swati, in his written reply, has also demanded
strict action against violators of fundamental
rights. Swati was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Authority’s (FIA) cybercrime unit
on October 13 for allegedly making ‘controversial
claims’ against state institutions, including the
army chief. Almost 10 days later, a district and
sessions court in Islamabad granted Swati postarrest bail against surety bond worth Rs1 million.
On November 1, the PTI senator detailed the “torture” he was allegedly subjected to in the custody
of FIA and called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)
Umar Ata Bandial to investigate the incident.
Meanwhile, the FIA rejected the allegations on
October 18 that said that the PTI senator was subjected to torture and humiliation in custody, saying
the “dignity of the lawmaker was ensured during the
entire legal process”. Talking to the media persons,
he said that his honor had been ripped apart and he
was living like a “breathing corpse”. He said, “I live
and die everyday. Arshad Sharif has been martyred,
why was I left alive?” He further said that he has been
unable to sleep. “Every time I fall asleep, I wake up
15 minutes later,” the PTI senator said, adding that
he will not give up until those who did wrong to him
are brought to justice. “My honour was shattered in
a blow. I ask that is a tweet my only crime?” he said